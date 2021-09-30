CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Access to website dedicated to Tiananmen victims appears restricted in Hong Kong

By Jessie Pang
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Access to an online museum dedicated to the victims of China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square appeared to be restricted in Hong Kong, with the website accusing authorities of censorship.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the organisers of annual June 4 vigils in the global financial hub, announced the opening of 8964museum.com/ last month. The website operated independently from the Alliance, it said.

Hong Kong users have not been able to access the website from the city since Thursday without using virtual private networks. Internet service provider PCCW declined comment. Providers HKBN and 3HK did not respond to requests to comment.

“This is a disgraceful act to erase historical memory,” the online museum said in a statement.

Hong Kong police said it could not comment on individual cases, but said national security legislation states that “police may require service providers to take actions to prohibit electronic messages posted on electronic platforms that are likely to endanger national security.”

While the internet in mainland China is heavily censored and access to foreign social media platforms and news sites is blocked, Hong Kong residents have so far enjoyed greater freedoms under the “one country, two systems” framework agreed when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

The first censorship case under the security law Beijing imposed on the city in 2020 emerged in January when authorities blocked access to protests-related website HKChronicles.

The June 4th Museum’s physical location in Hong Kong closed in June over a licensing probe and has since been added to a list of assets and bank accounts frozen by authorities as part of a national security investigation against The Alliance.

The organisation said last week it would disband after police accused it of being “an agent of foreign forces,” raided the museum’s premises, and charged the group with inciting subversion under the national security law.

The Alliance, which denies the allegations, was the latest of dozens of civil society bodies to fold over the past year.

Its leaders Albert Ho and Lee Cheuk-yan, like dozens of other pro-democracy activists and politicians, are in jail over large anti-government protests that roiled the city in 2019 and also face national security charges.

Hong Kong authorities have repeatedly denied curbing human rights and freedoms, saying law enforcement has been based on evidence and has nothing to do with the background, profession or political beliefs of those arrested.

Hong Kong traditionally holds the world’s largest annual June 4 vigil, although police banned the last two events over coronavirus concerns. Mainland China bans commemorations and heavily censors the topic.

China has never provided a full account of the 1989 crackdown. Officials gave a death toll of about 300 days afterwards, but rights groups and witnesses say thousands may have been killed. (Reporting by Jessie Pang; writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Michael Perry)

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Chinese state media warns US of another 'deadly attack'

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): The editor of Chinese state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack predicted that there will be another "deadly attack" in the US. "The September 11 attack was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the...
CHINA
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Ho
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
POLITICS
The Guardian

The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs

Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the state department was “very concerned”. There have been more than 500 such flights through nine months this year, as opposed to 300 all of last year.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Police#Tiananmen#Censorship In China#The Hong Kong Alliance#Pccw#Hkbn#British#Chinese
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

US should warn China: Target the Australian mainland, we'll target yours

Responding to the new "AUKUS" security agreement , China says it will target the Australian mainland in the event of war. In an editorial on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda newspaper the Global Times didn't hold back. "Once the Australian army fights the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea," it warned , "military targets in Australia will inevitably become targets of Chinese missiles. Since Australia has become an anti-China spearhead, the country should prepare for the worst." The Global Times clarified that "China will certainly punish [Australia] with no mercy."
POLITICS
MarketRealist

Here's What Could Happen If China's Economy Crashes

As property development giant Evergrande's debt repayment deadlines loom, the question of whether China's economy will crash is becoming more urgent. The Chinese government could bail out Evergrande or let it default on $300 billion of debt. Article continues below advertisement. If China's economy does crash, here's the impact we'd...
ECONOMY
Foreign Policy

China Is a Declining Power—and That’s the Problem

Why do great powers fight great wars? The conventional answer is a story of rising challengers and declining hegemons. An ascendant power, which chafes at the rules of the existing order, gains ground on an established power—the country that made those rules. Tensions multiply; tests of strength ensue. The outcome is a spiral of fear and hostility leading, almost inevitably, to conflict. “The growth of the power of Athens, and the alarm which this inspired in Sparta, made war inevitable,” the ancient historian Thucydides wrote—a truism now invoked, ad nauseum, in explaining the U.S.-China rivalry.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Hongkongers spray Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s portrait black at protest in democratic Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Hong Kong pro-democracy activists marked China’s Oct. 1 National Day on Friday with protests in Taiwan against oppressive behavior by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and warnings of its ongoing attempts to infiltrate the democratic island’s media and political life.
PROTESTS
Telegraph

China is threatening the island of Taiwan with nuclear bombers - how worried should we be?

A sudden surge of Chinese sorties into Taiwan’s air defence zone has raised alarm about whether the drums of war are beating louder across the Taiwan Strait. A record-breaking 56 Chinese warplanes flew close to the island’s airspace on Monday, following 93 similar flights over the weekend. The latest mission included 12 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers in the vicinity of the uninhabited Pratas islands claimed by both Taiwan and China.
POLITICS
AFP

India matching Chinese troop build-up on disputed border: army chief

India's army chief has said China is sending troops to their disputed border in "considerable numbers", prompting a matching deployment by New Delhi in a development he called a "concern". General Manoj Mukund Naravane told reporters in Ladakh on Saturday that the Chinese troop presence along the 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) border had increased in "considerable numbers" and it was a "matter of concern".
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy