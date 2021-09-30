Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal Wore Coordinating Velvet Outfits
After a fashion tour de force of his own with a pink Prada tuxedo, relaxed-fit Italian tailoring, and a very fresh looking (contrary to popular belief) Gucci suit, Jake Gyllenhaal joined his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal at the New York Film Festival premiere of her flick The Lost Daughter. And while the two celebrated the flick at the Venice International Film Festival, this time around, the two siblings coordinated their outfits, walking the carpet in plush velvet. Jake stepped out in a deep green, velvet Bottega Veneta suit paired with a laid-back plain white T-shirt while his older sister wore a floor-length, dark blue velvet gown with a deep V bodice and draped details.www.instyle.com
