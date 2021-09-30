Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal Wore Coordinating Velvet Outfits

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.

