CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal Wore Coordinating Velvet Outfits

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a fashion tour de force of his own with a pink Prada tuxedo, relaxed-fit Italian tailoring, and a very fresh looking (contrary to popular belief) Gucci suit, Jake Gyllenhaal joined his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal at the New York Film Festival premiere of her flick The Lost Daughter. And while the two celebrated the flick at the Venice International Film Festival, this time around, the two siblings coordinated their outfits, walking the carpet in plush velvet. Jake stepped out in a deep green, velvet Bottega Veneta suit paired with a laid-back plain white T-shirt while his older sister wore a floor-length, dark blue velvet gown with a deep V bodice and draped details.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fangirlish.com

10 Looks from the 2021 Met Gala That Made Our Jaws Drop

Whether you loved or hated them, the 2021 Met Gala was serving looks left and right. Billie Eilish came in looking like a cotton candy dream. Lil Nas X continued proving to the world that he is a transformative artist who understands the assignment. And the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Simu Liu, Normani were there to rock the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” And since we can’t help ourselves, here are 10 looks from the 2021 Met Gala that made our jaws drop!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

This Photo of Jason Momoa and Son Nakoa-Wolf Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch: Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced Team Up for "Sweet Girl" On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Jason Momoa stepped out to celebrate the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London. And although the Justice League actor's wife, Lisa Bonet, didn't make an appearance, he still had the cutest dates on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Velvet#Italian
HollywoodLife

Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance At Courtney Love’s London Art Exhibit — Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella made a rare public appearance at Courtney Love’s art exhibit! Her work is featured in the exhibition. Isabella Cruise made a rare public appearance at singer Courtney Love’s art exhibit in London. The daughter of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise), 28, attended a private showing of the exhibit at Parliament Tattoo on September 30. She wore a floral dress and stylish baker boy hat and posed for photos at the showing, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Amal Clooney Wore a Gorgeous Cutout Dress With George for His ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

George and Amal Clooney made a rare red carpet appearance together last night in Los Angeles for his The Tender Bar premiere, and Amal brought out a chic silver print cutout dress for the occasion. She complemented George, who wore an all-black suit. The couple posed side-by-side on the red carpet, opting not to show any dramatic PDA in front of the cameras. It marks their first big red carpet appearance together since May 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic happened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Makes Her Met Gala Debut

Lourdes Leon has made her Met Gala debut. Madonna's daughter arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday wearing a stunning ensemble. Leon, who goes by Lola, is no stranger to the fashion scene. She covered the September issue of Vogue alongside Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Kaia Gerber, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu for the fashion magazine's cover feature titled "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

All Eyes Were Glued to Kate Hudson's Ginormous New Engagement Ring at the Met Gala

Kate Hudson has been frosted — but this time, we're not talking about the Isadora Diamond. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Monday afternoon and wound up debuting her engagement ring hours later on the Met Gala red carpet. Talk about a grand reveal! Although Kate's sparkler was mostly concealed under the feathered sleeves of her blush-pink Michael Kors robe, the 42-year-old star quickly flashed it for the cameras at one point, and we're a bit surprised it didn't blind the photographers.
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy