CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wyoming must change to address long-term revenue challenges

By Comments
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 9 days ago

What a difference a year makes. Last year around this time, Wyoming was facing a distressing revenue shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the slowdown in the energy industry. That fiscal picture prompted multiple rounds of state budget cuts to services and jobs. Along with those immediate reductions, it appeared the crisis might force state leaders to consider ways to finally address Wyoming’s structural revenue problems, which are the result of an overreliance on fossil fuel taxes to pay for the government services we rely upon.

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Committee examines possible business tax

RIVERTON — Trying to make Wyoming less reliant on mineral wealth, legislators are considering a new tax for businesses in the state. The proposition generated what Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith called a “spirited discussion” a meeting last week of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee. He offered feedback during the...
INCOME TAX
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Lawmakers map out timeline for Wyoming redistricting

DOUGLAS — State lawmakers tasked with overseeing the once-in-a-decade redistricting process developed a schedule Wednesday for the remainder of their work. The Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions agreed to meet in mid-November and then again in December, likely in Cheyenne. The committee is aiming to have a bill with the final redistricted map by January.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

State to help coal communities compete for economic diversification funds

The Wyoming Energy Authority and Wyoming Business Council have joined forces to help coal communities compete for federal stimulus dollars aimed at diversifying their economies. The move comes after some complained about a lack of state-level involvement in the competitive grant processes that require applicants to demonstrate regional coordination to...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Gordon gets firsthand look at the situation on the southern border

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon was scheduled to join other Republican governors on the U.S./Mexico border Wednesday to see the impacts of, and offer proposed solutions. The Republican governor’s visit would highlight the national security crisis that is occurring because of the federal government’s unenforced border policy, according to a news release from the governor's office.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Active Wyoming COVID cases at lowest number since August

CHEYENNE – The reporting of more than 1,400 recoveries among coronavirus patients brought the number of active coronavirus cases to the lowest point seen in more than two months on Monday. The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update said the state received 627 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases over...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Active Wyoming COVID cases up by 67 on Thursday

CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 67 on Thursday. The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 475 new laboratory-confirmed cases Thursday, along with 206 new reports of probable cases. At the same time, the department received...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Legislature#Tax Exemptions#Energy Resources#Covid
New York Post

Yellen defends IRS rule requiring banks to report all transactions over $600

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is defending a Biden administration proposal that would require banks to report data to the Internal Revenue Service on transactions over $600, calling the collection of information “routine,” after taking heat for the idea that is widely seen as an unprecedented invasion of privacy. During an...
U.S. POLITICS
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming Afterschool Alliance announces upcoming pitch challenges

CHEYENNE – Wyoming Afterschool Alliance invites organizations and clubs to participate in the Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge, designed for youths between ages 6 and 18. The alliance will host two pitch challenges for the 2021-22 school year. The two deadlines are Dec. 15 of this year and April 15,...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming Academic Challenge to be held at WWCC tomorrow

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (October 1, 2021) — Being a smart kid can pay off. Literally. Every year, community college scholarships are bestowed on Wyoming’s brainiest high school competitors of the annual Wyoming Academic Challenge. This year, the Wyoming Academic Challenge, a succession of educational tournaments, will be held tomorrow, October...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LCCC Board of Trustees announce October meetings

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College is hosting multiple meetings involving the Board of Trustees this month. The board's regular business meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 in room 128 of the College Community Center. Trustees will be receiving a report on the college's audit from MHP, LLP.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheyenne tech company strives to enhance healthcare services

CHEYENNE – Local technology consultant and data storage provider Lunavi is using data analytics and application development to streamline health care services. The Cheyenne-based company has partnered with Genesis Consulting to develop an online portal for the state of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which will help it communicate with constituents better and give them easier access to government services.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

45 COVID deaths bring Wyoming fatality total to 1,041

CHEYENNE – The deaths of another 45 Wyoming residents have been linked to coronavirus, boosting the number of state deaths tied to the virus since it was first detected in Wyoming over 1,000. The Wyoming Department of Health, it is latest update on fatalities blamed on the illness, said all...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy