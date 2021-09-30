CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

Prep football: This week’s games to watch — and predictions

ABQJournal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. La Cueva (5-1, 2-0 in 2-6A) at Eldorado (4-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Wilson Stadium: If the Bears win here, that more or less cements the District 2-6A championship for La Cueva given its upcoming schedule. Same could hold true for the Eagles. Eldorado’s defense has been dependably solid, but it will be tested and stressed by a balanced Bears attack. After Cleveland and Rio Rancho, La Cueva arguably has the best 6A offense going.

