Boone County Cyber Task Force to receive part of $1.8 million grant to investigate crimes against children

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Cyber Task Force will receive over $45,000 of a $1.8 million grant given by the state of Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson announced the state of Missouri had approved more than $1.8 million in grant assistance to 19 agencies across the state to investigate and prosecute crimes that victimized children.

The task force could use the grant money to hire additional investigators and prosecutors, training, and computer software and equipment to investigate crimes against children.

“Criminals who victimize children must be investigated, prosecuted, and brought to justice, no matter when they commit these heinous crimes,” Gov. Parson said in a news release. “The rise in crimes reported against children during the COVID-19 pandemic and the strains on agencies that detect, investigate, and prosecute those criminals made it clear that local agencies could use additional assistance. We are pleased to make these funds available to help protect our children and remove criminals from the streets.”