Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 18:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yuma FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 648 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Mohawk Wash and San Cristobal Wash. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Yuma County Mohawk Wash and San Cristobal Wash is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages San Cristobal Wash, Mohawk Wash, Growler Wash, Coyote Wash and Jolla Wash, La.