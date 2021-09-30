CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 18:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yuma FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 648 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Mohawk Wash and San Cristobal Wash. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Yuma County Mohawk Wash and San Cristobal Wash is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages San Cristobal Wash, Mohawk Wash, Growler Wash, Coyote Wash and Jolla Wash, La.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Democrats delay debt ceiling vote to huddle on McConnell offer

Senate Democrats are delaying a vote on a bill to suspend the debt ceiling through 2022, after GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) offered a potential off ramp from the weeks-long fight. “They’re having a recess to discuss McConnell’s press release,” said Sen Mike Braun (R-Ind.) referring to Democrats. A...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
County
Yuma County, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
CNN

Why whistleblower Frances Haugen is Facebook's worst nightmare

New York (CNN Business) — Facebook is no stranger on Capitol Hill. Its executives have repeatedly been hauled in for hearings amid the social media giant's various scandals, as have other experts on the company. But Tuesday's hearing stood out for the strong performance of witness Frances Haugen. The former...
INTERNET
ABC News

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. -- A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Arroyos#Yuma Flood Advisory#Doppler#Mohawk Wash#Coyote Wash

Comments / 0

Community Policy