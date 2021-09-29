Lewis County Opens COVID-19 Testing Clinic at Fairgrounds for K-12 Students Only
Lewis County Public Health & Social Services on Tuesday opened a COVID-19 testing clinic at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds that will only be accessible to K-12 students. This clinic is open by appointment only, according to a news release published this week by Lewis County. Families can find additional details and make an appointment through either their local school districts, health care providers or pediatricians.www.chronline.com
