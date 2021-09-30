Sturgill Simpson Reveals Ruptured Vocal Cord Diagnosis: “It’s Gonna Be A Long Hot Minute”

Semi Song

Welp, to say that this sucks would be the understatement of the century.

After the release of Sound And Fury, was really looking forward to Sturgill Simpson melting my fucking face off during his A Good Look’n Tour with Tyler Childers.

Then this cruel bitch named The Rona happened and the entire tour got axed before it made its way to my neck of the woods.

But nevertheless, we persevered.

Stu put out two bluegrass albums AND The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita, and was gearing up to hit the road again this year, with a few shows in New York City, a few at the Ryman Auditorium, and who knows what 2022 was about to bring.

Unfortunately, some vocal issues forced the Dick Daddy himself to cancel the remainder of his fall shows this year.

And now, our worst fears have been realized as he just revealed that ruptured vocal cords will put him on the shelf for a long while.

“Welp, turns out I did in fact unfortunately hemorrhage /rupture my vocal chords after all. I am currently getting the best treatment available and should fully recover but its gonna be a long hot minute before I can return to stage.

I just wanted to turn this thing back on for about 15 seconds to say I’m sorry to everyone that had tickets to the remaining shows and to thank everyone that has supported me over the years… it’s been an incredibly fun, rewarding, and educational journey.

I played all the venues I dreamed about playing as a kid, met all my heroes, even became friends with most of them, and got to work and play with some of the finest musicians on the planet over the years.

But on the bright side, now I can finally really focus on other pursuits and areas of passionate interest… like becoming the best hitman I can be.”

It absolutely sucks.

Sucks for the fans, sucks for Sturgill, sucks for music in general.

Hopefully, I’ll get to see Sturgill live someday (through an almost insane amount of bad luck, it’s never happened), and even if I don’t, I can’t really complain. The man’s music has done more than enough for me.

And hey, Wheeler Walker Jr. always said he was a CIA assassin… looks like he was right.