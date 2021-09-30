CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Rams OLB manhunt ended: LB Jamir Jones claimed off waivers

Cover picture for the articleWe knew that the LA Rams wanted to shore up their roster at outside linebacker. And you know that try as we might, the list of available free agents we found was not that inspiring. When the Detroit Lions released veteran outside linebacker Jamie Collins, we barked up that tree for the same reasons. The Rams need more men at the outside linebacker position. It didn’t matter who the Rams picked up. It was simply quite important for the team to add one to the roster.

Community Policy