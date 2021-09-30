CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris pleased with ETSU women's efforts after first couple of practices

By JEFF BIRCHFIELD
Kingsport Times-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY — There is new energy and enthusiasm with the East Tennessee State University women’s basketball team. First-year coach Simon Harris is pleased with the players’ effort as he’s looking to build the team into a hard-nosed bunch with a heavy emphasis on defense. Harris has spent the last few years as an assistant at Power 5 programs, Ohio State and his alma mater N.C. State, and enjoys a faster pace of play.

