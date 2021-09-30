2022 Top Ten Recruit Nick Smith Commits to Arkansas
Head Coach Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have landed 2022 top ten recruit and top three combo guard Nick Smith. This is a top pickup for an Arkansas program that has seen new life under the careful eye of Head Coach Eric Musselman. Nick Smith committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, and Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions. Smith is a dynamic guard that should easily find himself near the top of the 2023 NBA Draft.defpen.com
