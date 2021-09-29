Zilliqa Price Predictions: Where Will the ZIL Crypto Go in 2021?

Crypto consumers seem to be following a new line of thinking, given the interest going into certain coins. Earlier in the year, much focus was put into finding the next Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). Now, attention seems to be turning away from these moonshots and more toward steady growth plays within the industry. Investors want to see established cryptos making upgrades and optimizing. Zilliqa (CCC:ZIL-USD) is a crypto who is tuned into this desire, and it is working to improve accordingly. Investors are beginning to pay attention, and are starting to seek out Zilliqa price predictions.