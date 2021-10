Michael Ginsberg and Henry Rodgers The Daily Caller Republicans in the House of Representatives, led by Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, introduced a bill Friday, Sept. 24, that would prohibit federal agencies from implementing vaccine mandates. Biggs’ bill takes aim at President Joe Biden’s instructions to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to publish an emergency temporary standard that would require all businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their employees are vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19. Although the rule has not yet been published, multiple Republican governors and state attorneys general have declared their intention to file lawsuits against it. Biden also announced that he would tighten vaccine requirements for federal employees and co.

