Lady Bears Varsity Volleyball Team

The varsity volleyball team won their Senior Night contest against Anderson in 3 sets last night, 25-15, 25-10, 25-23. Offensively, the teams’ serves were top notch yet again with 73 attempts, 13 aces, and only 7 errors. The Lady Bruins stayed on the offensive attack recording 70 attack attempts, 33 kills, and only 15 errors. On the defensive side, out of 38 serve receive attempts, there were only 3 errors. Coach Kristi Shipley commented, “I am pleased with the way the team played tonight. We started out a little slow in the first set, but then got into a good rhythm to finish the game. I am proud of our 3 seniors and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”
Comments / 0