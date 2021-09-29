Lady Bears Varsity Volleyball Team

It’s the second day of the Sprawl and in the first match-up in power pool play, KML faces Brookfield Central. KML lost to Brookfield Central in the Bronze Championship at the Charger Rally Tournament last weekend. KML stayed aggressive throughout the entire match making multiple 3-5 point runs at a time. KML took the match in two beating Brookfield Central 25-17 and 25-21. Madison Fischer led the Chargers with 5 aces and Caitlin Johnson was right behind with 4 aces. Meredith Bock and Samantha Kohl led the Chargers in digs. Stella Zarling had 5 kills for the Chargers offensively. Emily Honzelka and Halie Markovic had four kills. Madison Fischer had 12 assists and Ella Walz had 7. Emily Honzelka had 5 total blocks throughout the match. After winning in the two against Brookfield Central, the Chargers move on to play Cedarburg in their second match of power pool play on the second and final day of the Sprawl.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO