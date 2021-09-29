Baseball break: Lawmakers pause infrastructure and debt ceiling squabbles for charity game
Democrats and Republicans briefly took their cross-aisle fights to the baseball diamond on Tuesday, battling it out at the annual Congressional Baseball Game. The more than century-old tradition to raise money for charity comes amid a backdrop of a looming government shutdown if Congress does not fund the government by Friday, a standoff between Republicans and Democrats on raising the debt ceiling, and Democratic infighting on infrastructure and reconciliation bills threatening President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.gazette.com
