CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Baseball break: Lawmakers pause infrastructure and debt ceiling squabbles for charity game

By Emily Brooks, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats and Republicans briefly took their cross-aisle fights to the baseball diamond on Tuesday, battling it out at the annual Congressional Baseball Game. The more than century-old tradition to raise money for charity comes amid a backdrop of a looming government shutdown if Congress does not fund the government by Friday, a standoff between Republicans and Democrats on raising the debt ceiling, and Democratic infighting on infrastructure and reconciliation bills threatening President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Dean Phillips
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Steve Scalise
kisswtlz.com

Schumer says lawmakers must address debt ceiling by end of week

Washington — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told his Senate colleagues on Monday that they must pass legislation addressing the debt ceiling by the end of the week, aiming to stave off a debt crisis as the deadline to skirt a first-ever default moves closer. Schumer, a Democrat from New...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Baseball Diamond#House Democrats#Washington Nationals#Republicans#Democratic#White House#Senate
Eastern Progress

McConnell gives break to Dems, will allow temporary debt ceiling suspension

(The Center Square) – Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Wednesday afternoon that Republicans will allow Democrats a temporary reprieve by helping push back the debt ceiling deadline until December. This will give Democrats more time to pass a budget measure to avoid the major economic fallout of defaulting on federal debt payments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KOIN 6 News

Merkley talks debt ceiling, bipartisan infrastructure bill

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has given Democrats a new offer to extend the federal debt ceiling, and Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley gave KOIN 6 News an update on the situation. The offer would offer an emergency short-term extension through December. However, this only delays the threat of federal […]
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy