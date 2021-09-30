CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New General Motors Ultifi Software Sets Cornerstone for V2X, V2I Communication

By Tatiania Perry
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
General Motors has announced a new software platform system with the potential for more cloud-based services and faster software development.

fox40jackson.com

General Motors reveals the Ultium electric motors that will power it into the future

General Motors is getting some new general-use motors. The Ultium platform’s three electric motors can be mixed and matched depending on the application. (GM) The automaker revealed the three electric motors that will be featured across the upcoming lineup of electric models that will be built on its Ultium battery-powered platform.
CARS
gmauthority.com

General Motors To Offer Multiple Battery Sizes On All Ultium Based Vehicles

General Motors will offer a choice of different sized battery packs on all future electric vehicles that utilize its Ultium battery design. During a presentation of the new Ultium platform to Canadian media in July, GM Lead Engineer for New High-Voltage Battery Packs, Andy Oury, said GM’s “launch plan has multiple size battery packs for each vehicle entry.” That likely means future GM EVs will be offered with a standard-range battery pack and a long-range battery pack, similar to Tesla vehicles and other rival EVs.
CARS
Zacks.com

General Motors (GM) Seals Deal With Hertz, Unveils 3 New E-Motors

GM - Free Report) recently inked an agreement with Hertz to help provide additional loaner cars to dealerships amid the global shortage of microchip. Reportedly, Hertz, a rental car giant, will primarily pivot on furnishing loaner vehicles to Chevy Bolt EV customers. Further, Hertz will provide the additional loaner vehicles at the automaker’s current rate as an add-on to the GM Dealer Courtesy Transportation Program.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

General Motors’ SAIC-GM Joint Venture Introduces All-New Logo

SAIC-GM, General Motors’ main joint venture in China, has just launched a new logo that seeks to communicate the company’s ambitious strategic vision. In fact, the new logo completely changes the corporate image of the automaker to align it with GM’s renewed global identity and drive its transformation towards a fully “electric, smart and connected” future.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Quorum Announces Lead Generator is General Motors (GM) Certified

Quorum to sell both Lead Generator and Autovance Desk as GM REP certified products. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that its Lead Generator software has been named a certified product under the GM Retail Excellence Program (REP) by General Motors of Canada. Lead Generator is a comprehensive tool that utilizes key analytics to allow dealerships to find customers that may be in the market for their next vehicle, including customers that have a positive equity position in their trade-in vehicle.
CARS
Detroit Free Press

GM introduces new software platform Ultifi as automaker shifts business model

In its first big move to expand into a software company, General Motors is introducing a new software platform it created called Ultifi. The automaker will begin putting Ultifi (all-tee-fy) on some internal combustion and electric vehicles starting with the 2023 model year with the hope that it helps boost consumer loyalty to GM cars and opens up new channels to revenue beyond car sales.
TECHNOLOGY
mediapost.com

General Motors, Amazon Intro OnStar Guardian For Home Use

General Motors and Amazon are partnering to introduce the OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa. The new feature will provide a voice-enabled connection to emergency-certified OnStar sdvisors at home through compatible Alexa-enabled devices. The OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa is part of the OnStar Guardian platform, which aims to...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Why This Investor Sold General Motors, Bought This EV Stock

Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss recently sold his General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) stock and bought Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) instead, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." Weiss told CNBC he saw an opportunity to get out of General Motors and use the cash to add to his Volkswagen...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Best Reason to Own General Motors Stock

GM-owned Cruise is a leader in autonomous driving technology. Cruise has received manufacturing and financial backing from GM. As a completely separate company, GM is supporting Cruise to disrupt its own business over the long term. General Motors (NYSE:GM) isn't just an automaker anymore, it's an owner of one of...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Where General Motors Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
ECONOMY
SlashGear

GM Ultifi is automaker’s software fix for cars that get better over time

General Motors has revealed its plans for software-upgradable vehicles, with a new platform – GM Ultifi – promising cars and SUVs that improve over time, and a new potential source of revenue. Built atop GM’s Vehicle Intelligence Platform (VIP), the latest iteration of the company’s electric architecture, Ultifi will help further distinguish software abilities from hardware in future models.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

GM's Ultifi Software Platform To Bring Smartphone-Like OTA Updates

General Motors has unveiled Ultifi, an end-to-end software platform that will be used by select next-generation electric and internal combustion engine vehicles starting in 2023. By the way, the only 2023 model year vehicle GM has confirmed so far is the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. The automaker says Ultifi is...
CELL PHONES
Detroit News

GM's Ultifi software program to let owners interact remotely with cars

Detroit — General Motors Co. on Wednesday revealed Ultifi, a new software program rolling out in 2023 that the automaker says will allow customers to personalize their vehicles and interact with them remotely. Ultifi builds on GM's electrical vehicle architecture called the Vehicle Intelligence Platform that enables over-the-air updates; it's...
TECHNOLOGY
gmauthority.com

General Motors To Reach 100 Percent Renewable Energy In The U.S. By 2025

General Motors has committed to achieving carbon neutrality, with plans to source 100 percent of the electricity that powers its U.S. operations from renewable sources. Now, GM has announced that it expects to reach 100 percent renewable energy in the U.S. by 2025, a full five years earlier than announced previously, and an impressive 25 years ahead of the initial target set in 2016.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Truth About Cars

Cadillac Launching New Corporate Logo With Lyriq

There’s a new automotive trend afoot, one where industry giants alter their iconic corporate logos so they’ll play better in a digital environment. Shadows and color gradients designed to give an image depth don’t always pop on a cheap screen the way they might on the glossy piece of paper and have encouraged manufacturers to transmission to flat, monochromatic icons that look bad everywhere.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why General Motors Stock Is Trading Higher Today

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is trading higher Monday after the company announced a strategic supplier agreement with Wolfspeed to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions for General Motors' future electric vehicle programs. Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide devices will enable General Motors to install more efficient EV propulsion systems...
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

API Management Software Market May Set New Growth Story | IBM, Dell, MuleSoft

The latest study released on the Global API Management Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The API Management Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Quark Software Turns 40, Sets Course for a Brilliant Future Led by New CEO

Martin Owen joins company to reposition it for serious growth by delivering content design, automation and intelligence to global enterprises. In only four months at the helm of Quark Software, the global company that pioneered graphic design, digital publishing and content automation, CEO Martin Owen has reorganized and repositioned the organization for rapid growth. Owen’s goal is to make Quark, now privately owned by Parallax Capital Partners, the essential component for content creation, automation and intelligence for closed-loop content lifecycle management.
TECHNOLOGY
