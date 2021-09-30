New General Motors Ultifi Software Sets Cornerstone for V2X, V2I Communication

Quorum to sell both Lead Generator and Autovance Desk as GM REP certified products. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that its Lead Generator software has been named a certified product under the GM Retail Excellence Program (REP) by General Motors of Canada. Lead Generator is a comprehensive tool that utilizes key analytics to allow dealerships to find customers that may be in the market for their next vehicle, including customers that have a positive equity position in their trade-in vehicle.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO