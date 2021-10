Oak Ridge City Council voted at its September meeting to use federal funds to replace water lines in a project that would also result in the repaving of some Oak Ridge roads. The federal funding will come from the American Rescue Plan Act. The amount available to the city in the current phase is approximately $3 million. The city has already set aside $40,000 of the amount to help promote tourism. A memo in the City Council agenda explains that some of the local infrastructure projects will get funding from the second wave of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The total Oak Ridge plans to spend on infrastructure is $3.39 million.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO