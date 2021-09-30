CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perez ties Royals record with 48th HR, then exits early

 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then left the game after striking out in the second Wednesday night. There was no immediate announcement about why Perez exited early. Perez homered on the first pitch he saw, extending his major league lead with a three-run drive against the Cleveland Indians. He also tops MLB with 121 RBIs. The All-Star catcher matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. It was the 200th career homer for Perez.

