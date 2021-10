FORT MYERS, Fla. – Heather Roka broke down the most challenging parts of her swim into 30-minute increments. “You can do anything for 30 more minutes,” she told herself. When it got tougher, she would reduce it to 100 strokes. Thirty strokes. One meter. She even imagined each of her supporters swimming along with her. Anything to keep an impossible-sounding human feat attainable.

