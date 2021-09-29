CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kim Yo Jong Fast Facts

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) – Here is a look at the life of North Korean government official Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un. Although, little is known about her as the family is notoriously secretive. Personal. Birth Date: September 26, 1987 or 1988 (Widely believed to be in her early 30s,...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Kim Yo-jong the most powerful woman in North Korea?

When the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, called for an end to the war on the Korea peninsula recently, the initial response was a rebuff from North Korea’s vice foreign minister. This has been the standard response from Pyongyang whenever the idea has been raised of turning the 1953 armistice between the two warring Koreas into an actual peace treaty.
WORLD
Fox News

North and South Korea restore communications amid missile strikes

North and South Korea have reportedly restored a stalled communication channel three days after North Korea said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks. Seoul’s Unification Ministry reported that liaison officials from the two countries exchanged messages over a...
WORLD
AFP

North and South Korea restore cross-border hotline

North and South Korea restored their cross-border hotline on Monday, a step that Seoul said could help improve relations after Pyongyang sparked global concern with a string of missile tests in recent weeks. The two sides resumed communications with officials exchanging their first phone call since August, days after the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting over the North Korean missile tests. The two Koreas had signalled a surprise thaw in relations in late July by announcing the resumption of cross-border communications -- severed more than a year earlier -- but the detente was short-lived, as Pyongyang stopped answering calls just two weeks later. Seoul's unification ministry confirmed the phone call on Monday morning between officials from the two rivals.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Il Sung
Person
Kim Jong Il
Person
Kim Yo Jong
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader, promoted to top ruling body

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister Kim Yo Jong has become even more powerful — after being promoted to the Hermit Kingdom’s top decision-making body. The 34-year-old woman — who served as a deputy director in the ruling party — was named Thursday to the State Affairs Commission, the country’s top government body headed by her older brother, CNN reported, citing the state-run KCNA.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#North Korean#Korean Workers Party#Wpk#Politburo
The Conversation UK

North Korea: the rise and rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

When the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, called for an end to the war on the Korea peninsula recently, the initial response was a rebuff from North Korea’s vice foreign minister. This has been the standard response from Pyongyang whenever the idea has been raised of turning the 1953 armistice between the two warring Koreas into an actual peace treaty.
POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

Kim Yo-jong says North Korea open to ending war if conditions met

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says they are willing to resume talks with the South if it ends its "hostile policies". Kim Yo-jong was responding to a renewed call from the South to officially declare an end to the Korean War. The conflict, which split the...
WORLD
KVIA

Vladimir Putin Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Birth place: Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), Russia. Marriage: Lyudmila (Shkrebneva) Putin (July 28, 1983-2014, divorced) Children: Yekaterina and Maria. Education: Leningrad State University, law, 1975. Religion: Orthodox Christian. Other Facts. Enjoys working out and has a black belt in...
POLITICS
KESQ

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Father: Ahmad Saborjhian, a blacksmith. Ahmadinejad’s father changed the family name from Saborjhian to Ahmadinejad after the family moved to Tehran. Mother: Seiyed Khano. Marriage: Azam Farahi. Children: Two sons and a daughter. Education: Iran University of...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Switzerland
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
KESQ

Fumio Kishida takes office as Japan’s new Prime Minister

Japan’s Fumio Kishida took office as the country’s new Prime Minister on Monday, tasked with leading the world’s third-largest economy out of the coronavirus pandemic. Kishida, 64, who was elected leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last week, was officially confirmed as the country’s 100th prime minster following a parliamentary vote — his elevation all but a given due to the LDP’s majority in the lower house.
POLITICS
The Independent

Insiders feared Trump’s kids would make family look like Beverly Hillbillies when meeting Queen, book says

Melania Trump’s chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds worried that the Trump family were “going to look like the Beverly Hillbillies” and would “be an embarrassment to the whole country” as the former first family visited Queen Elizabeth II to attend a state dinner in London in 2019. Ms Reynolds made the remarks to her successor in the chief of staff role, Stephanie Grisham, who revealed the episode in her book I’ll Take Your Questions Now, which was published on Tuesday. Ms Grisham served as a campaign aide on the 2016 Trump campaign. She went on to service as press...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy