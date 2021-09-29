Lynn Tech volleyball falls to Greater Lowell

TYNGSBOROUGH — The Lynn Tech volleyball team faced a tough task Wednesday afternoon on the road against Greater Lowell, and despite some strong moments the Tigers couldn’t sustain any offense in a 3-0 loss to the Gryphons.

Tech fell by set scores of 14-25, 21-25, 14-25.

“Greater Lowell was a super tough team and we knew that it would be a challenge going up against them, but the girls really liked that,” said Tech coach Kaitlyn Wechsler. “We enjoy going up against these really good teams because it gives us opportunities to learn and get better.”

Jaisinairy Camilo had a solid match with two aces, three assists and four digs, while Derlande Montas had three kills and two blocks. Lilly Cote added two aces and five digs in the loss.

“The big thing for us was that we were able to get balls up and challenge them throughout the match,” said Wechsler. “Greater Lowell was just so solid on the other end, it was tough to get a point against them at times.”

After Greater Lowell came out and jumped all over the Tigers in the first set, Tech took a step back and made some adjustments in the second set. The Tigers went back and forth with the Gryphons, but they came up just short in the set nonetheless.

“We got knocked back on our heels a bit in that first set, but it was actually kind of good because it allowed us to make some adjustments,” said Wechsler. “We played much better in that second set, but we came up just short.”

The third set was much of the same, with Greater Lowell dictating the pace and rolling to a 25-14 set win to clinch the match.

Tech (3-5) will try to get back to its winning ways Friday (5:30) against Northeast.

“We’ve had two tough losses so far this week, so we’re really looking forward to getting into practice and working on some things (Thursday),” said Wechsler. “Northeast will be a tough test as well, but we’re excited for the challenge and hoping we can bounce back with a win.”

