Congress & Courts

Titus introduces bill banning bump stocks

By Mitch Kelly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C - Friday marks the 4th anniversary of the 1 October massacre in which 60 people were killed and hundreds more injured. It remains the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. On Wednesday Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada’s 1st Congressional District , as well as a member of...

