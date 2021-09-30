CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Beyoncé opens up The Balmain Festival featuring Naomi Campbell, Doja Cat and more

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 6 days ago

The Balmain Festival was Wednesday, September 29th and the show was full of music, supermodels, and high fashion. The event was part of Paris Fashion Week and took place at La Seine Musicale and celebrated lead designer, Olivier Rousteing’s 10th year anniversary with the company. They went all out for the talented designer and had even had Beyoncé open the show. Well, Beyoncé’s voice.“[You] brought a new mindset to help persuade fashion to finally begin to reflect the real true beauty of today’s streets, the beauty that you and your team see daily on the diverse impressive boulevards and avenues of your beloved Paris,” she said. “And from day one, you did the right thing. You knew from the start that actions speak so much louder than words. So you’ve taken a stand, made the commitments, and followed through at every step of the way.” Featuring a performance by Doja Cat , and runway walks by Naomi Campbell , and more, take look at some photos from the festival below.

RELATED:

10 celebrities who wore pajamas in public with pride

Salma Hayek says she is so proud of hubby François-Henri Pinault after Kering bans fur across all its brands

Jennifer Lopez launches a Fall 2021 footwear collection and a video game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6Xyi_0cCLnIGn00

Naomi Campbell

51-year-old superstar Naomi Campbell was fresh from Milan fashion week and opened the second act in a brown mesh dress that accentuated every curve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c06nA_0cCLnIGn00

Doja Cat

Doja Cat looked stunning in a two-piece performing onstage in a matching set with gloves that would make any girl at Coachella jealous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQ85A_0cCLnIGn00

Carla Brun

Carla Brun, 53 wore an embellished white minidress and showed you can rock the runway at any age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Sbmp_0cCLnIGn00

Alessandra Ambrosia

Alessandra Ambrosia didn’t walk the runway but she made her presence known in a neon polo neck and a silver midi skirt. The 40-year-old model led the front row arrivals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qeiw_0cCLnIGn00

Natalia Vodianova

Natalia Vodianova modeled a cream mini with macrame detailing on the pleated skirt and bodice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4c7X_0cCLnIGn00

Balmain : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Fox News

Olivia Rodrigo stuns in cleavage-baring gown at LA gala

Olivia Rodrigo left little to the imagination in a very risque gown she wore to the gala in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old singer attended the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on Saturday night and stole the spotlight in a strapless black Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Olivier Rousteing
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore is a total showstopper in a daring netted jumpsuit

Demi Moore has been turning heads nonstop as she’s taken in the sights and sounds of Paris and Milan Fashion Week, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. For her latest ensemble, the Corporate Animals star, 58, wowed in a black netted jumpsuit that flashed major...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Every iconic Zendaya outfit and red carpet moment

Zendaya's outfits never disappoint, on or off the red carpet. In fact, over the past few years, the actress and singer has rapidly become one of the most-anticipated attendees at award shows, consistently arriving in head-turning looks, which then turn into viral internet moments (for all the right reasons). Remember...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Is a Vision in Purple With a Fresh-Off-the-Runway Catsuit & Camouflaged Heels

Cardi B is one of the few first people to get her hands on Richard Quinn’s newest collection. The “WAP” rapper stepped out in Paris on Sunday night in another fresh-off-the-runway look from the designer, this time in a head-to-toe purple moment. The outfit debuted just days ago during Quinn’s spring ’22 show at London Fashion Week and was a part of a series of cohesive monochrome looks from the upcoming collection. Cardi B’s choice, in particular, features a ruched and pleated lilac fabric draped across a V-neck shirt, coordinating gloves and parachute pants. The foot of the pants also creates a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Milan Fashion Week#Fashion Brands
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Goes Country Glam in Pink Romper and Western Boots at the 2021 ACL Festival

Miley Cyrus is often the epitome of rocker-girl glam and her ensemble for the Austin City Limits Festival on Friday night was certainly no exception. The singer wore a customer Alexandre Vauthier fuchsia satin zip-up, long-sleeved romper paired up with a coordinating belt and high-heeled cowboy boots. The Tennessee-born musician was showing both her musical and her Southern roots in this bold Rock N’ Roll, Texas-inspired outfit.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by aclfestival (@aclfestival) Cyrus also rocked this more toned-down (in comparison) look at the Austin City Limits Festival, famously where she crashed Megan Thee Stallion’s set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: The Second Yeezy Drop Is Here, Vittoria Ceretti Gives Rare Insight Into A Day In Her Life, Bottega Veneta’s New Journal, And More!

The second drop of Yeezy Gap is here. The Yeezy Gap sweatshirt launched today, exclusively online, in six colors. The so-called “Perfect Hoodie” is available for $90 or $70 for adults or kids, respectively, and comes in a 100% double-layered cotton. It’s reported that the rapper’s 10-year deal with Gap is worth $1billion. Not bad considering he was once a shop assistant in a Chicago Gap store as a teen himself. To really drive home the news, Gap’s official Instagram account appeared to have archived all page content on Wednesday, save for six images of the new sweatshirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Lizzo, and More Will Perform at Global Citizen Live—Here's How to Stream the Event

Global Citizen Live is back with another benefit concert—this one lasting a full 24 hours. This weekend, Global Citizen Live will host a fundraising show dedicated to COVID-19 relief. Taking place across six continents, the 24-hour event comes under Global Citizen's Recovery Plan for the World, a campaign dedicated to kick-starting equitable global recovery from COVID-19. The idea is to bring together governments, philanthropists, and private sectors to work toward financial contributions that will "[end] the hunger crisis, [resume] learning for all, [protect] the planet, and [advance] equity for all," per the organization's website.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Cardi B Goes Green in Zip-Up Bonnet Top and Pleated Heeled Pants at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B’s latest outfit brought monochrome dressing to a new level at Paris Fashion Week. The “Money” rapper stepped out this morning in a an all-green look. The emerald-toned ensemble featured a skintight zip-up top, which included sleeves that extended into gloves and a ruffled bonnet. Cardi B accented the bold piece with matching sunglasses, which featured rimless bottoms. For footwear, Cardi B killed two birds with one stone — and simplified her dressing routine in the process. The “Hustlers” actress tucked her top into a pair of pleated high-waisted pants, which came with attached shoes. Though they couldn’t be fully seen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hot969boston.com

Migos, Doja Cat, Meek Mill, and More Perform at Global Citizen Concert

The Global Citizen Concert took off over the weekend as it continued to push its “mission to leverage advocacy to defeat poverty and defend the planet” per Global Citizens since the concert’s beginning in 2012. Some of the artists that lent their talent to the cause were the Atlanta hip-hop...
MUSIC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Naomi Campbell steals Lanvin show at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS — (AP) — Yet again, Naomi Campbell stole the show at Paris Fashion Week. The 51-year-old runway veteran trod the boards of Lanvin’s flower-themed collection Sunday to screams from guests in a dramatic black cloak. Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, fashion insiders trekked to Paris’ western edge for Matthew Williams'...
PARIS, TN
uncrazed.com

Carla Bruni, Naomi Campbell And Milla Jovovich: Balmain At PFW

Balmain celebrates 10 year anniversary with Olivier Rousteing with a supermodel filled show at Paris Fashion Week. The show, in the style of a festival, featured music, models, and over a thousand fans at The Seine Musicale concert hall – and may even be more impressive than Rousteing‘s first ever 2019 couture collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rita Ora Is So Y2K in a Sleeveless Tee, Low-Rise Moto Pants & Athletic Slides

Rita Ora is the latest star bringing back trends from the early 2000s. The “Phoenix” songstress gave fans a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram at her studio session this week, channeling Y2K trends with her attire. The look kicked off with a Dior sleeveless top and low-rise moto leather pants, all accessorized with a charm necklace, oversize sunglasses and a silky headscarf. Headscarves, like low-rise bottoms, are about to be everywhere this season amidst a revitalization of retro styles. Spotted decades ago on the likes of Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and even Aguilera herself, bandanas and tied-up hair scarves offer the...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Sizzles in Tiered Minidress & Cherry Red Heels at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021

Camila Cabello went red hot for the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The “Señorita” singer matched the red carpet in head-to-toe monochrome fashion, tapping Elie Saab for her evening attire; the look featured a tiered mini dress with endless ruffles and an off-the-shoulder fit. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone. On her feet, Cabello herself elevated her look with towering patent sandals from...
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy