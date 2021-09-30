CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College basketball recruiting: Arkansas beats out Alabama for five-star class of 2022 guard Nick Smith Jr.

By David Cobb
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas landed one of its highest-rated basketball commitments of the 247Sports era on Wednesday, when five-star combo guard Nick Smith Jr. committed to the Razorbacks over Alabama, Auburn and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Smith, an Arkansas native, is considered the No. 8 overall player in the 2022 class by 247Sports and is the top player in the state from the 2022 class.

wholehogsports.com

5-star Nick Smith Jr. commits to Arkansas

North Little Rock guard Nick Smith Jr. has committed to Arkansas and gives the Razorbacks their first 5-star pledge since Bobby Portis in 2013. Smith said the culture around Arkansas coach Eric Musselman’s program was too good to pass up. “He was like by far the most thing I was...
ARKANSAS STATE
Scarlet Nation

BREAKING: Hogs land in-state 5-star Nick Smith Jr.

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com. After courting many suitors, North Little Rock’s Nick Smith Jr. has chosen to stay home and play at Arkansas. The Class of 2022 point guard announced his commitment...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
