The Garden Announces Las Vegas “Drag Superstar” Competition

Las Vegas gay bar, The Garden Las Vegas announces Las Vegas’ “Drag Superstar,” a drag race-style competition featuring the Valley’s fiercest up-and-coming Queens. Beginning Thursday, September 30 at 10 p.m. and continuing every Thursday through November 18, The Garden will host 14 local aspiring Drag Queens to compete in a weekly elimination-style drag race competition! Each week audience members and a selection of special guest judges will decide who moves on to the next week, resulting in a ‘hoedown’ showdown of epic proportions. The Queen that conquers the competition will win a $2,000 Grand Prize and an invitation to join The Garden’s famed residency lineup which includes RuPaul’s Drag Race alums like Alexis Mateo, Coco Montrese, Kylie Sonique Love, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, and Las Vegas’ own Salem Night.