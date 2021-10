“NoVA Labor Day at Washington Spirit was a big success!” reports NoVA Labor president Virginia Diamond. Washington Spirit is an American professional soccer club based in the metro DC area that participates in the National Women's Soccer League. “The enthusiasm of the hundreds of union members and their families was off the charts, both for our Washington Spirit team -- which won 2-1! -- and for the candidates who came to speak at the tailgate. Attorney General Mark Herring, Delegates Wendy Gooditis and David Reid, and county supervisors Sylvia Glass and Rodney Lusk spoke about the importance of moving Virginia forward.” At the game they announced all the unions who were there, and talked about the fight of the Women's Soccer Players' League for equal pay. Moose Jaw played bluegrass music.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO