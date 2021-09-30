CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welter: Thoughts and observations from UNC Basketball's open practice

By Pat Welter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 6 days ago
I've been to a lot of iconic venues; The Rose Bowl, Beaver Stadium, The Swamp, Jerry World...but there's just something about that Carolina blue. UNC opened up the Dean Smith Center to the media Wednesday for the first time during the Hubert Davis era. Photographers and videographers got to record the first twenty minutes. Everyone was allowed to stay for the remainder and watch. As I looked around I couldn't help but be a little starstruck by the building. It was my first time in the arena having just started reporting for WRAL at the beginning of the month. It hit me as I sat in the empty arena. Most of this team hasn't really been to the Smith Center either.

