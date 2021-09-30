See it: Robbers hold Bronx bodega clerk, customers at gunpoint, steal $1,500

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Two armed robbers terrorized a bodega clerk and customers in the Bronx before making off with more than $1,500 in cash and cigarettes over the weekend, according to police.

The NYPD on Wednesday released video of the suspects robbing the store.

The men walked into the bodega on Third Avenue in Morrisania around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, displayed handguns and demanded cash from the male store clerk and two male patrons, police said.

Surveillance video showed the men pointed their guns at the victims several times throughout the robbery.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored, four-door sedan with $150 in Newport cigarettes, $1,545 in cash and ID cards.

No one was physically injured during the incident, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.