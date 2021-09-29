CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenova, WV

Police roundup: Three injured in Kenova shooting

By COURTNEY HESSLER chessler@hdmediallc.com
Herald-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENOVA — Three individuals are recovering after being shot Tuesday in Kenova. Robert Leroy Roberts, 29, of Huntington was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. According to Capt. R.A. Maddy, at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Roberts fired multiple rounds from a firearm, injuring three people, including Dorian Grice, 24, of Westland, Michigan; Damona Neal, 26, of Detroit, Michigan; and Montavis Jones, 25, of Detroit, Michigan.

