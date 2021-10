A 67-year-old Walnut Creek man is missing and presumed dead after he tried to jump across a coastal inlet in central Oregon last week, authorities said. About 2 p.m. Thursday, Steve Allen attempted to leap the Devil's Churn, according to a news release by the Oregon State Police. The scenic spot is located at Cape Perpetua, in Lincoln County, west of U.S. Highway 101 and south of Yachats.

