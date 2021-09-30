CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Newsom signs 7 laws aimed at tackling homeless crisis on visit to L.A.

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed seven new laws on Wednesday aimed at addressing the state’s homelessness crisis, pleading with a skeptical public to have patience as the nation’s wealthiest and most populous state struggles to keep people off the streets.

Among California’s myriad problems — including wildfires, historic drought and a changing climate impacting them both — homelessness is perhaps the most visible, with tens of thousands of people living in encampments in cities large and small across the state.

California’s homelessness crisis was the top talking point among Newsom’s critics prior to the pandemic, a topic Newsom addressed in a big way when he devoted his entire 2020 “ State of the State ” address to the issue.

In the past three years, California has spent more than $2.4 billion of state and federal money on a handful of major homelessness programs, with most of it going to local governments for things like leasing hotels and motels for housing the homeless during the pandemic.

The programs have had success, but have done little to change public perception of the homelessness problem — a fact Newsom acknowledged during a Wednesday news conference in Los Angeles.

“We live in a situational world where people want to see results immediately,” he said. “But when it comes to these issues, it takes years and years to see those results.”

California’s budget this year includes about $7.4 billion to pay for 30 housing and homelessness programs, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office. The budget commits about $12 billion for homelessness programs over the next two years.

Nearly all of that funding will go to local governments. But a law Newsom signed Wednesday will, for the first time, give the state more say over how local governments spend that money. Newsom signed a law authored by Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, a Democrat from Arleta, that creates a new governing body to dole out up to $2 billion in homelessness funding to local governments.

The California Interagency Council on Homelessness, which replaces an existing homelessness council, will include the directors of half a dozen state agencies that must review and approve local governments’ plans for spending the money.

“No plan, no money,” Newsom said Wednesday. “We’re coming in not just with sticks, but with real carrots.”

Newsom also signed a law requiring all of the state’s 1,037 school districts, including charter schools, to identify their homeless students and refer them to services for them and their families.

“In California, there are enough homeless children to fill Dodger Stadium five times,” said Rivas, a reference to a 2020 UCLA study . “We have to end that.”

Newsom’s administration has identified 100 of what he called the state’s “high profile” homeless encampments and has “attached timelines and strategies to begin to clean them up permanently.”

He hinted he would announce something soon with Los Angeles’ mayor about that “infamous encampment that you all know well.” That’s a possible reference to LA’s Skid Row, where a federal judge previously ordered the city and county to find housing for everyone, only to have that ruling overturned on appeal last week .

Newsom also signed a law requiring California to prioritize its share of federal housing money on projects that serve homeless people with chronic health conditions. California is projected to get about $130 million from the National Housing Trust Fund, according to a legislative analysis.

“Housing and health go hand in hand, and this law will save lives because it recognizes the importance of both,” said Julie Snyder, director of governmental affairs for the Steinberg Institute, a nonprofit that sponsored the legislation along with other groups.

Comments / 63

Boo_yah
6d ago

he is so clueless when it comes to the homeless He's going to spend all that money and all that little housing and all the homeless people from Nevada Arizona and all the other surrounding states are going to come down to California to get their little tiny house

Reply(2)
29
user from Ca.
6d ago

Newsom also signed into law a child can get an abortion or transgender surgery at age 11 without parental consent...think the Devils are not in charge??

Reply(2)
21
Gary Rogers
6d ago

The more you give the bigger the problem becomes. Look back 50 years ago. We spent more and more and homelessness has exploded . Cut off all funding. Force them to get off drugs and work.

Reply(5)
13
 

KTLA

L.A. City Council takes step toward launching a city-owned bank

After a long hiatus, the movement to establish a public bank in Los Angeles is once again inching forward. The City Council voted Tuesday to begin a process to study the viability of forming a city-owned bank and to create a business plan for doing so. Proponents say a public bank would allow the city […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘Slap a teacher’ TikTok challenge prompts warning from California Teachers Association

The California Teachers Association on Tuesday warned school staff about a new TikTok challenge calling for students to “slap a teacher” on video. “Educators beware!” the association wrote on Facebook. “As if widespread vandalism in our schools last month wasn’t enough, the same ‘challenge’ circulating on social media networks TikTok and Twitter is now calling […]
GLENDORA, CA
KTLA

Volunteers can register to help with O.C. oil spill

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is registering volunteers to help with the Orange County oil spill, according to its website. As of Wednesday, the agency is only using trained volunteers, but registration is open to those who want to help. Interested community members can fill a volunteer form on the department’s website. “Calling […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
