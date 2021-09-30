CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Hand recount of 2020 votes in two Idaho counties shows less than 1% error rate

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zd2n7_0cCLkZqr00

Idaho Secretary of State staffers visited two Idaho counties last week to investigate allegations of statewide manipulation of the state’s election results that were circulated by Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of the MyPillow company. The canvass found a margin of error of less than 1% in both counties, according to a press release.

“The office of the Idaho Secretary of State takes free, fair and accurate elections seriously,” Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said in the release. “So when we are presented with allegations that come with specific details which we can examine, we want to do so.”

The document claimed votes cast for former president Donald Trump in the 2020 election had been switched electronically and recorded as votes for President Joe Biden. The document alleged this manipulation occurred in all 44 Idaho counties, but seven Idaho counties have no electronic component in the vote-counting process, the release said.

“That was a huge red flag, and one we knew we could either prove or disprove fairly directly,” Chad Houck, Idaho’s chief deputy secretary of state, said in the release.

Houck joined a bipartisan team of local representatives to visit Camas and Butte counties, two of the smallest counties in Idaho, where ballots could easily be recounted.

Houck told the Idaho Capital Sun the one-day recount cost about $2,500, using federal grant funds from the Help America Vote Act that were marked for auditing activities. The team used the state’s private plane for the trip to avoid paying for hotel accommodations and other associated costs.

Butte County’s official canvass showed 1,202 votes for Trump and 188 votes for Biden.

“The actual ballots, upon manual inspection and hand-evaluation in the presence of local representatives from both Republican and Democratic parties, in fact showed exactly the expected 188 marked votes for Biden, not 130 as alleged,” Houck said in the release. “The only anomaly was that only 1,406 of the 1,415 ballots originally tallied for the county’s canvas were counted, resulting in a lower number of 1,193 for Trump compared to the canvased 1,202.”

The remaining 25 ballots represent other candidates as well as disqualified ballots with more than one choice selected and write-in ballots.

According to Houck, the nine-ballot difference — which represents a 0.63% margin of error — was likely attributed to the thermal printed ballots that come from assisted voter terminals, which are the same size as the absentee envelopes contained in the same storage boxes. The officials recommended adjusted sorting and storage policies in future recount situations.

A similar hand inspection of Camas County’s 674 canvassed ballots was originally reported as 507 votes for Trump versus 149 for Biden, the release said. The 149 Biden ballots were accounted for, as well as votes for other candidates and disqualified ballots.

One extra ballot for Trump was found in the process, according to the release.

“This human error of .14% could easily have been in our own process, or on Election Day,” Houck said in the release. “But it was well short of the supposed 54-vote difference alleged by the ‘Big Lie’ spreadsheet.”

Overall in the 2020 election, Trump carried Idaho with 554,199 votes to Biden’s 287,021 votes, a 30.7% percentage gap.

Complete footage of the recount process in Camas and Butte counties will be available on the Idaho Secretary of State’s YouTube channel .

Another team will visit Bonner County on Saturday to conduct a hand recount of November 2020 ballots from several randomly selected precincts. Houck told the Idaho Capital Sun the recount was requested by Bonner County Clerk Michael Rosedale after he saw the spreadsheet alleging a difference of 2,244 votes.

“If I have something wrong, I want to know about it,” Rosedale said in a press release. “If I don’t, I want that exposed too.”

The Bonner County recount will take two days and involve an overnight stay for a group of five to six people, Houck said, and will cost roughly the same amount as the recounts for Camas and Butte of $2,500, also using Help America Vote Act grant funds.

The review will be monitored by several registered electors from the Republican and Democratic parties and conducted by staff from the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.

In a statement sent to the Idaho Capital Sun, Idaho Democratic Party Chairman Fred Cornforth said the report affirms that Idaho’s elections are safe and secure.

“This investigation was spurred by a small number of people from outside our state hoping to spread disinformation and doubt in our electoral process,” Cornforth said. “It’s time to stop letting unreasonable people dictate policies and practices in our state, costing Idaho taxpayers money.”

The video feed for the Bonner County recount will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The post Hand recount of 2020 votes in two Idaho counties shows less than 1% error rate appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 3

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

With Little out of state, McGeachin issues order banning COVID-19 testing, vaccination at schools

While serving as acting governor on Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued a new executive order banning public schools and the State Department of Education from requiring COVID-19 testing or vaccinations.  McGeachin issued the executive order while Gov. Brad Little was out of state traveling to Texas to visit the U.S. border with Mexico along […] The post With Little out of state, McGeachin issues order banning COVID-19 testing, vaccination at schools appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

‘I just couldn’t do it anymore’: Early retirement one of Idaho’s labor shortage problems

Over the course of three decades of teaching in rural southern Idaho, Jan Kidd dealt with her fair share of change and challenges, and she had always been able to handle whatever came her way. She’s not an idle person — she likes to stay busy teaching kids about graphic design, accounting and business mathematics. […] The post ‘I just couldn’t do it anymore’: Early retirement one of Idaho’s labor shortage problems appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 10/4): Patients, ERs, ICUs

The number of people hospitalized in Idaho with COVID-19 each day is on a slow decline. This week, Idaho continues to report the nation’s largest share of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals, compared with all other causes of hospitalization. Idaho’s intensive care units also are the most burdened by COVID-19, with hospitals reporting the nation’s […] The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 10/4): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Mike Simpson, Bryan Smith will vie for seat to represent Idaho’s 2nd congressional district

Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, will run for re-election in 2022, according to campaign strategist Sarah Nelson. He’ll run against a familiar opponent in Idaho Falls attorney Bryan Smith, who announced his candidacy on Saturday.  Nelson confirmed the information by email on Monday. If he is re-elected, it would be Simpson’s 13th term in the U.S. […] The post Mike Simpson, Bryan Smith will vie for seat to represent Idaho’s 2nd congressional district appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Capital Sun

North American Grasslands Conservation Act would fund restoration, conservation of Idaho’s habitats

The “sagebrush sea” is synonymous with the iconic wide-open landscapes of the American West. This drab, gray-green member of the sunflower family was once ubiquitous across much of Idaho. What may look like a lifeless desert actually supports over 350 plant and animal species. A common phrase often uttered by developers, farmers, hunters and even […] The post North American Grasslands Conservation Act would fund restoration, conservation of Idaho’s habitats appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislative interim committee endorses new draft bill fighting Biden’s COVID-19 rules

Republicans on the Idaho Legislature’s interim Committee on Federalism voted Monday to recommend the full Legislature consider a draft bill that would criminalize state and local government employees who implement President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing rules for employers.  Sen. Steve Vick, the Dalton Gardens Republican who is pushing the draft bill, said the […] The post Idaho legislative interim committee endorses new draft bill fighting Biden’s COVID-19 rules appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho business association leader on vaccine mandates: Legislature should ‘stay out of it’

A telephone survey of 400 individuals across Idaho found that 66% of respondents did not think the Idaho Legislature should try to stop businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations, and 78% agree that Idaho politicians should not tell private businesses what to do. The survey, conducted by the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry in July, […] The post Idaho business association leader on vaccine mandates: Legislature should ‘stay out of it’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Democrats’ vision for free community college would include education for undocumented students

WASHINGTON — The massive economic policy package Democrats are trying to muscle through Congress could open the door to free community college for immigrants who are undocumented. But that lifeline for many people now denied access to higher education could also reignite controversies in Republican-leaning states over immigration and federal overreach.  The provision on immigrants […] The post Democrats’ vision for free community college would include education for undocumented students appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawerence Denney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House, Senate leaders working toward reconvening the Legislature

Top legislative leaders are working on a plan to bring the Idaho Legislature back into session at the Statehouse in Boise, Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives Scott Bedke announced Tuesday. The announcement, which came during a tumultuous day of politics in the Gem State, was not a surprise at this point.  On Monday, […] The post Idaho House, Senate leaders working toward reconvening the Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

Congress has a plan for universal pre-K, child care. Will states opt in?

WASHINGTON — Nearly a fifth of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion sweeping social spending package is dedicated to providing low-cost care for children from birth to kindergarten — investments that would benefit single parents and low-income families. But how the states implement their programs for pre-K for 3-and 4-year-olds—or whether they even decide to accept […] The post Congress has a plan for universal pre-K, child care. Will states opt in? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Senate confirms Stone-Manning as public lands chief without GOP support

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Thursday night to make Tracy Stone-Manning the first confirmed director of the Bureau of Land Management since the Obama administration. The vote, 50-45, ended a contentious confirmation process for Stone-Manning, a senior adviser for conservation policy at the National Wildlife Federation who served as chief of staff to […] The post U.S. Senate confirms Stone-Manning as public lands chief without GOP support appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Doctors warn of growing COVID-19 risks for Idaho kids

Several doctors warned in a media briefing Wednesday that Idaho’s COVID-19 crisis is spilling over, more and more, into children and babies. “Long COVID” left one child needing a pacemaker, a pediatrician said. Another doctor said she’s seeing an uptick in fetal deaths and stillbirths. A third doctor said babies are born prematurely to save […] The post Doctors warn of growing COVID-19 risks for Idaho kids appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Democratic Party#Terminals#State#The Help America Vote Act#Republican#Democratic
Idaho Capital Sun

Are monoclonal antibodies here? Yes, but not everyone in Idaho can get them

Before he was vaccinated against COVID-19, former President Donald Trump caught the coronavirus and became one of the earliest patients to receive an infusion of the antibody cocktail made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. He raved about the medication and promised it would be available to the public. Today, it is. But as more unvaccinated people came […] The post Are monoclonal antibodies here? Yes, but not everyone in Idaho can get them appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Legislature’s interim committee begins process of appraising federal lands

The Idaho Legislature’s Committee on Federalism shifted gears Tuesday and hardly mentioned President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing rules for employers. Instead, the committee talked about federal lands, Biden’s America the Beautiful conservation plan, unemployment benefits and refugee settlement in Idaho.  The 10-member committee, which includes eight Republicans and two Democrats, convened Sept. 22 […] The post Idaho Legislature’s interim committee begins process of appraising federal lands appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Senate to vote on Montana’s Tracy Stone-Manning as public lands chief

The U.S. Senate is set to vote as soon as Thursday on the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning, a conservation advocate and former top aide to Montana Democrats, to lead the Bureau of Land Management, putting the end to her contentious confirmation process in sight. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer filed cloture on Stone-Manning’s nomination, setting […] The post U.S. Senate to vote on Montana’s Tracy Stone-Manning as public lands chief appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Local Idaho candidates begin using GoFundMe to raise campaign money

​​A popular online crowdfunding site known for helping people raise money for medical expenses, memorials and charities has become a campaign finance tool in the race for a school board seat in Idaho’s largest school district.  Two candidates who filed for November’s West Ada School District school board election — Lori Frasure and Mike Willits […] The post Local Idaho candidates begin using GoFundMe to raise campaign money appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
Idaho Capital Sun

Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate and House approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the “aye” tally included […] The post Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

‘Their tank is empty’: Local public health officials combat staff burnout, low pay, harassment

WASHINGTON — Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local public health departments that were already struggling with too few workers and too little money have been pushed to the brink — and for some, beyond the brink.  “My staff is burnt out, overworked and underpaid,” Dr. Mysheika Roberts, health commissioner with the Columbus Public Health […] The post ‘Their tank is empty’: Local public health officials combat staff burnout, low pay, harassment appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

‘Wildfire year’ meant record days at the highest preparedness level, Forest Service chief says

The U.S. Forest Service spent more consecutive days this summer at the agency’s highest level of preparedness for wildfires than in any previous year, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore told a U.S. House subcommittee Wednesday. Moore’s comments reflected the growing danger from more intense and harder-to -control fires that have swept Western and Midwestern states […] The post ‘Wildfire year’ meant record days at the highest preparedness level, Forest Service chief says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho lawmakers join Senate GOP to block debate on broad bill that would raise debt ceiling

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Idaho lawmakers join Senate GOP to block debate on broad bill that would raise debt ceiling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

454
Followers
510
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy