CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Child tax credit: Will monthly payment go out if government shuts down?

weareiowa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next round of advance child tax credit payments tens of millions of American families are set to go out in two weeks. And while it appears the threat of a partial government shutdown -- which was averted Thursday -- might not have affected those payments, another looming crisis might.

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What would happen if the U.S. doesn’t raise the debt ceiling?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. risks “widespread economic catastrophe” if Congress fails to raise or suspend the U.S. debt limit. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently noted that a scenario where the U.S. defaults on debt is “potentially catastrophic.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Republican leader offers temporary fix to US debt crisis

The top Republican Senate leader on Wednesday proposed a truce to squabbling in Congress that risks pushing the United States into what the White House and industry leaders warn would be "catastrophic" debt default. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans would allow Democrats to vote for temporarily lifting the debt ceiling, which is about to expire, triggering a government default, "into December." This would give Democrats time to find a longer-term solution and will "protect the American people from a near-term Democrat-created crisis," McConnell said. McConnell's decision to create a little breathing room came right after President Joe Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a string of heavyweight CEOs lined up at a White House roundtable to warn of "catastrophic" fallout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Debt ceiling: How is the US government running out of money and what happens next?

The US government is on course to run out of ways to pay its debts in a matter of days, leaving it potentially set to default for the first time in history unless Congress can work together and pass a piece of legislation to raise the federal government’s borrowing limit.The government is funded through 3 December thanks to a stopgap spending bill passed by the House and Senate; however, a separate deadline looms for the country’s ability to make payments on outstanding loans, payments which if not made would affect the US credit rating and could lead to a...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Donald Trump
weareiowa.com

Key deadline for receiving child tax credit comes Monday

A deadline is coming up for parents who are receiving the new advance monthly child tax credit. It affects them in a couple of different ways. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child. It was part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March and the first payments went out in July and August.
PERSONAL FINANCE
AOL Corp

The Ins and Outs of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit

For information on the third coronavirus relief package, please visit our “American Rescue Plan: What Does it Mean for You and a Third Stimulus Check” blog post. If you are paying someone to take care of your children or another person in your household while you work, you might be eligible for the child and dependent care credit. This credit "gives back" a portion of the money you spend on care, and can reduce your tax bill by hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
INCOME TAX
weareiowa.com

Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON — With only hours to spare, Congress passed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3, and sent the bill to President Joe Biden. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House will help avert one crisis, but just...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Senate#American#White House#The Child Tax Credit#Democratic#Treasury#The Wall Street Journal#Social Security
weareiowa.com

No, a government shutdown will not stop or delay Social Security payments

Just hours before the Oct. 1 shutdown deadline, President Biden signed a bill passed by Congress that funds the federal government through Dec. 3. Every year, Congress must pass and the president must sign a budget bill for the next fiscal year to appropriate funding for agencies and programs that rely on annual funding. When Congress and the president fail to pass and sign a new budget before the start of the next fiscal year, which begins in October, the government enters a “shutdown” in which everything without funding can no longer operate.
U.S. POLITICS
kyma.com

Child tax credit delayed

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - According to this CNN article, some families continue to wait for this month's child tax credit from the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS is aware and looking into it.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1

Recurring $2,000 stimulus checks coming? New $500 payments happening now

Calls are growing louder for a fourth $2,000 stimulus check to most Americans. A petition calls for recurring payments of $2,000 in form of stimulus check to adults and $1,000 to children. The Change.org petition calls for $2,000 payments to adults and $1,000 payments for kids immediately. It also calls...
U.S. POLITICS
WSET

An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the last big stimulus bill into law back in March. That law provided direct payments to most people ($1,400) as well as a slew of other tax changes that put money into the American people's pockets. It also temporarily expanded the federal Child Tax Credit. Now, there's more money coming to a specific set of workers uniquely affected by COVID-19. The money will go to farmworkers and meat packers. There's $700 million set aside for those workers. Some of the money - at least $20 million - will go to grocery store workers.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment This Year?

(CBS Detroit) —  More than a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy the pandemic continues. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases slows the economy’s improvement. Some segments of the population have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could...
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy