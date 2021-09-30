CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownsville, TX

Grand Re-Re-Re-Opening of Brownsville Library

By Victoria Lopez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0asU_0cCLkFRZ00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Library System announced they will be re-opening their Southmost Library branch Thursday.

LOCAL NEWS: Suspect wanted for stealing over $25k worth of electronics

On Thursday, September 30, The Southmost Branch Library will have its re-re-re opening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a variety of celebratory activities.

The Southmost Public library is located at 4320 Southmost Road.

The re-opening event will feature live performances, free food, and giveaways.

WEATHER: Expect rain and thunderstorms every day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddTJD_0cCLkFRZ00

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Harlingen CISD celebrates World Teachers’ Day

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Tuesday is World Teachers’ Day and many schools in the RGV are showing their appreciation, including the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (CISD). Tiffany Huertas has been teaching first grade at Treasure Hills Elementary for the last four years. Huertas has always wanted to become a teacher to help kids strive […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen’s annual Halloween event set to make a return

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen’s annual Halloween event will be back on Oct. 30 after last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19, according to a press release. Halloween in the Park is a free event sponsored by the city that features costume parties, a free haunted house and candy, and food […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville officials lower COVID threat matrix to level two

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville announced that a recent decrease in COVID cases has led officials to lower the threat level. Brownsville officials set the COVID-19 Threat Level Matrix at Level three, which is a “significant” threat in early August. However, on Tuesday the city announced they lowered it to a “moderate” […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Monthly: ‘Women Empowering Women’ at the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly ‘Women Empowering Women‘ event, this month’s event will be on Oct. 7. According to a recent ValleyCentral interview with Angela Burton of the Small Business Administration, more than 54,000 Rio Grande Valley small businesses are owned by women. Harlingen Chamber […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Brownsville, TX
Government
Brownsville, TX
Sports
ValleyCentral

Hispanic Heritage Month: Sister Norma, a beacon of hope

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When it comes to the Hispanic community in the Rio Grande Valley there are many people who have made a huge impact in the world. Sister Norma Pimentel, director of the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley is one of them. Sister Norma said the RGV community holds a special place in her heart because it is her home.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Pumpkin decorating contest returns to Mission library

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission announces a pumpkin decorating contest. The event will take place at the Speer Memorial Library through Oct. 29. The top three winners will be announced on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. Contest rules are children must be age 12 or younger, pumpkins must be decorated as a […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville residents still cleaning up after flooding in homes

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – People in one Brownsville neighborhood are still cleaning up damage from last Friday’s heavy rain. While the water on Tradition Circle. is now cleared, residents said they are tired of having to deal with this problem and are looking to the city for help. Julie Pedraza and her husband Daniel Arujo […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownsville Library#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

La Quinceañera — A timeless tradition

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For many Latinas, one of the most memorable birthdays is their Quinceañera. The transition from childhood to womanhood is an important event in almost any culture.  Hispanics, however, mark this memorable occasion with the celebration of a Quinceañera or a sweet 15. The quinceañera tradition is believed to have started many […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Student questioned after bringing fake gun to Edcouch-Elsa school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A student was questioned after bringing a fake gun to Ruben C. Rodriguez Elementary in Edcouch on Wednesday, according to a press release by the Edcouch-Elsa ISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Rodriguez. According to the release, the student was immediately questioned and the replica gun was recovered. “At no time was the […]
EDCOUCH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

509
Followers
212
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy