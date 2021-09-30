Grand Re-Re-Re-Opening of Brownsville Library
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Library System announced they will be re-opening their Southmost Library branch Thursday.
On Thursday, September 30, The Southmost Branch Library will have its re-re-re opening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a variety of celebratory activities.
The Southmost Public library is located at 4320 Southmost Road.
The re-opening event will feature live performances, free food, and giveaways.
