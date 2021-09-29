October has arrived across Virginia — bringing crisp temperatures, turning leaves and yards dotted with spooky decor. If you’ve been feeling something stirring inside you, encouraging a day trip or a weekend getaway, don’t blame it on the weather alone. It’s probably just your heart nudging you to come explore all of Farmville’s “art-portunities.” Whether you want to put your hands to work creating your own masterpiece or get up close and personal with paintings in the halls of the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts, we have options for you. Follow the creative call of the wild and join us in Farmville for an art-laden adventure as we discover the best art in the heart of Virginia.