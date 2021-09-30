Decrypted Garments: Pixelated Fashion Takes to the Runway at Milan Design Week
Clothing got a pixelated reboot for one exhibition at this year’s Milan Design Week, taking fashion into cyberspace and opening the door to endless design possibilities. As part of “Missed Your Call,” Design Academy Eindhoven’s graduate exhibition at the annual Italian showcase, Latvian native Santa Kupča presented her “Decrypted Garments” on three large screens, highlighting “how the virtual world is forever morphing fleeting images around us.”dornob.com
Comments / 0