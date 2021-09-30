CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decrypted Garments: Pixelated Fashion Takes to the Runway at Milan Design Week

Cover picture for the articleClothing got a pixelated reboot for one exhibition at this year’s Milan Design Week, taking fashion into cyberspace and opening the door to endless design possibilities. As part of “Missed Your Call,” Design Academy Eindhoven’s graduate exhibition at the annual Italian showcase, Latvian native Santa Kupča presented her “Decrypted Garments” on three large screens, highlighting “how the virtual world is forever morphing fleeting images around us.”

APPAREL

