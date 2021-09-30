Decrypted Garments: Pixelated Fashion Takes to the Runway at Milan Design Week

The biggest takeaway from Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2022 is that, after almost two years in and out of lockdown, when it comes to beauty trends people are really in the mood to party. But it’s not partying in the here and now that designers are concerned with, rather parties from another time and place entirely, such as Studio 54 for Kim Jones at Fendi, with all its decadence and sense of abandon. Or a late ’90s meets early Noughties mood, in the case of Blumarine and Versace, as well as Dolce & Gabbana with its sex appeal, glitz and glam.

