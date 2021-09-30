CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockingham, NC

137th COVID death, 24 cases reported in Richmond County

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X745r_0cCLjNXa00
Pixabay

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department on Wednesday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and another virus-related death.

The death was announced around 11 a.m., several hours prior to the daily update, and brings the county’s overall total to 137 since April of 2020.

There have now been 11 for September, as the month draws to a close.

According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as follows: 21 African American females, 24 African American males, three “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, two Hispanic males, two American Indian males, 43 Caucasian females and 39 Caucasian males.

All patients have been between the ages of 31 and 95: 34 have been 80 or older; 33 have been in their 70s; 39 in their 60s; 19 in their 50s; eight in their 40s and four in their 30s.

Of the county’s deaths, 107 have been at a hospital, 23 have passed away in another healthcare facility and seven have died outside of a health setting.

Based on previous reports, the most recent death was that of an African American man in his 60s who died in a hospital.

North Carolina has recorded 16,444 COVID-related deaths — more than 500 in the past week — according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Even with 47 new cases reported in the past two days — there were 23 on Tuesday — the county’s COVID case average remains less than 15 per day.

Richmond County Schools reported on three cases Wednesday: one student and staff member at Cordova Middle; and one student at Richmond Senior High.

Children remain the age group with the most positive cases, with more than 100 additional cases than the second-highest age group, according to the Health Department. However, the largest increase in cases in the past week was in the the oldest age group:

  • 0-18 - 1358 (+28)
  • 19-30 - 1131 (+18)
  • 31-40 - 1038 (+13)
  • 41-50 - 1135 (+11)
  • 51-64 - 1238 (+18)
  • 65-older - 957 (+32)

(+= increase from Sept. 22)

Statewide cases have increased slightly in the past two days — 3,469 on Tuesday and 4,789 on Wednesday — which is usually the weekly pattern. However, the numbers seem to be falling from week to week.

The number of local COVID-related hospitalizations has decreased in the past week, from 15 to 12, according to the Health Department.

Statewide hospitalizations also continue to decline, hitting a recent low of 3,010 on Tuesday, DHHS reports.

As of Wednesday, 18,215 county residents, 48% of the eligible population, have been vaccinated, according to the Health Department, which has a goal of 66%.

Testing is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m at the Health Department and a secondary site opened Wednesday at Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College and run will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Both the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna are available through the Health Department, where they are available Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fridays from 8-11 a.m. There is no charge and no appointment necessary.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

CON regime strikes again, rejecting proposed surgery center

SANFORD — There are plenty of places to eat in your town. There is no wait to speak of, either. But the local eateries just aren’t that appetizing. The food really isn’t that good; the service, less than ideal. Hence, when desiring a good meal out, you, and many of your neighbors, usually elect to make the drive across the county line to where the offerings are more to your liking. Updated menus, modern kitchens, great service, an experience, and recipes that hit the spot.
SANFORD, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County municipalities receiving $240K for road repairs

ROCKINGHAM — More than $240,000 is being distributed to Richmond County municipalities to help make road repairs. The N.C. Department of Transportation last week announced that it was doling out more than $143 million to 509 cities and towns across the state in Powell Bill funds. Of that amount, $240,850.99 is being allotted to five local municipalities for the month of October:
ROCKINGHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Rockingham, NC
Health
City
Rockingham, NC
Rockingham, NC
Coronavirus
Rockingham, NC
Government
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: community center

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Tyré Holloway and Angeline David will retain their seats on the Town Council, based on the unofficial results from Tuesday’s municipal election. Dobbins Heights Community Center Holds "Expungement Clinic" DOBBINS HEIGHTS – The Dobbin Heights Community Center welcomed residents from all over Richmond County into its doors...
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: town council

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Tyré Holloway and Angeline David will retain their seats on the Town Council, based on the unofficial results from Tuesday’s municipal election. Collins enters Norman mayoral race; Massagee won't run again for Hamlet council, alleges 'backroom deals'. With one week left in the filing period for this...
ELECTIONS
The Richmond Observer

NCDHHS updates to COVID-19 Dashboards impact county vaccination rates, statewide case counts

RALEIGH — Today, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated North Carolina county vaccination data from the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services and Federal Bureau of Prisons to reflect the county of residence for the person vaccinated. This will result in the vaccination rate changing for several counties on the North Carolina COVID-19 Dashboard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Race#The Health Department#African American#Hispanic#American Indian#Caucasian#Covid#Richmond County Schools
The Richmond Observer

COVID-19 Support Services Program to continue with food assistance to North Carolinians in 34 counties

RALEIGH — Beginning Oct. 4, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Support Services Program, along with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina will provide food assistance to North Carolinians in 34 counties who face food insecurity resulting from the need to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19. Additionally, NCDHHS is expanding program eligibility to North Carolinians in those counties who are at high risk for severe illness due to COVID-19, as defined by the CDC.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: NCDDHS

RALEIGH — Beginning Oct. 4, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Support Services Program, along with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina will provide food assistance to North Carolinians in 34 counties who face food insecurity resulting from the need to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19. Additionally, NCDHHS is expanding program eligibility to North Carolinians in those counties who are at high risk for severe illness due to COVID-19, as defined by the CDC.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: vaccination rate

RALEIGH — Today, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated North Carolina county vaccination data from the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services and Federal Bureau of Prisons to reflect the county of residence for the person vaccinated. This will result in the vaccination rate changing for several counties on the North Carolina COVID-19 Dashboard.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: NC Department of Public Safety

HOFFMAN — Morrison Correctional Institution is one of four state prisons being renamed, the N.C. Department of Public Safety announced in a press release Thursday. DPS announces temporary suspension of operations at 3 prisons. RALEIGH — As part of ongoing reform efforts, the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: richmond county agricultural fair

HAMLET — A fall tradition in Richmond County has been canceled for the second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lego Competition Challenges Participants to "Get Creative" at Richmond County Agricultural Fair. HAMLET – As the Richmond County Agricultural Fair got underway Tuesday night, one of the first major...
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

HOPE Program serves more than 86,559 North Carolina households, ranks No. 2 nationwide

RALEIGH —The N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program continues to rank No. 2 in the nation for number of households served and No. 6 for spending of federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding. The latest U.S. Department of the Treasury rankings, which reflect ERA program standings through Aug. 31, note the program has distributed more than $275.9 million or 53% of the first round of ERA funds since May. The HOPE Program, launched May 17, continues to accept applications for financial assistance with rent and utility payments.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Duke Energy Foundation awards $25,000 to help small businesses in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — The United Way of Richmond County recently received a $25,000 grant from Duke Energy to help local businesses. The Duke Energy Foundation this week doled out $750,000 to 30 organizations across the state to help restaurants and other retailers “adapt to the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic,” according to a press release.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Increased monitoring for chronic wasting disease in full swing

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is increasing its monitoring efforts for chronic wasting disease this deer season. Over the summer, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources reported that a deer harvested just over 30 miles from the North Carolina border tested positive for CWD. It’s the closest case reported to date and prompted North Carolina wildlife officials to escalate proactive surveillance measures already in place, as well as introduce new monitoring initiatives.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: prison

HOFFMAN — Morrison Correctional Institution is one of four state prisons being renamed, the N.C. Department of Public Safety announced in a press release Thursday. Anson Correctional Institution opens to house female offenders. POLKTON —The North Carolina Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice today announced the impending arrival of...
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: SECU Foundation

ROCKINGHAM — The SECU Foundation awarded Samaritan Colony a $1 million grant to assist with the construction of an alcohol and drug treatment facility for women. The 14-bed residential treatment facility will be located on the 25-acre campus of Samaritan Colony. The building will be named the “SECU Women’s Recovery Center.”
CHARITIES
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy