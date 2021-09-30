137th COVID death, 24 cases reported in Richmond County

Pixabay

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department on Wednesday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and another virus-related death.

The death was announced around 11 a.m., several hours prior to the daily update, and brings the county’s overall total to 137 since April of 2020.

There have now been 11 for September, as the month draws to a close.

According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as follows: 21 African American females, 24 African American males, three “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, two Hispanic males, two American Indian males, 43 Caucasian females and 39 Caucasian males.

All patients have been between the ages of 31 and 95: 34 have been 80 or older; 33 have been in their 70s; 39 in their 60s; 19 in their 50s; eight in their 40s and four in their 30s.

Of the county’s deaths, 107 have been at a hospital, 23 have passed away in another healthcare facility and seven have died outside of a health setting.

Based on previous reports, the most recent death was that of an African American man in his 60s who died in a hospital.

North Carolina has recorded 16,444 COVID-related deaths — more than 500 in the past week — according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Even with 47 new cases reported in the past two days — there were 23 on Tuesday — the county’s COVID case average remains less than 15 per day.

Richmond County Schools reported on three cases Wednesday: one student and staff member at Cordova Middle; and one student at Richmond Senior High.

Children remain the age group with the most positive cases, with more than 100 additional cases than the second-highest age group, according to the Health Department. However, the largest increase in cases in the past week was in the the oldest age group:

0-18 - 1358 (+28)

19-30 - 1131 (+18)

31-40 - 1038 (+13)

41-50 - 1135 (+11)

51-64 - 1238 (+18)

65-older - 957 (+32)

(+= increase from Sept. 22)

Statewide cases have increased slightly in the past two days — 3,469 on Tuesday and 4,789 on Wednesday — which is usually the weekly pattern. However, the numbers seem to be falling from week to week.

The number of local COVID-related hospitalizations has decreased in the past week, from 15 to 12, according to the Health Department.

Statewide hospitalizations also continue to decline, hitting a recent low of 3,010 on Tuesday, DHHS reports.

As of Wednesday, 18,215 county residents, 48% of the eligible population, have been vaccinated, according to the Health Department, which has a goal of 66%.

Testing is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m at the Health Department and a secondary site opened Wednesday at Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College and run will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Both the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna are available through the Health Department, where they are available Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fridays from 8-11 a.m. There is no charge and no appointment necessary.