Monroe Central’s Rose-Burton The Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

WOODSFIELD,OHIO (WTRF) – What a night Monroe Central senior Malachi Rose-Burton had in the Seminoles win over Magnolia last Friday.

On offense he passed for 134 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 172 yards and two more touchdowns. On defense he had three interceptions and now he’s our Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week.

Coach Josh Ischy knew heading into the season just how important Rose-Burton was to his teams success.

” He’s got (an) extreme amount of athletic ability”, Ischy said. That’s never been the case but now I think between the ears he’s really making some sound decisions. Were going to rely on him to put us in good situations, make good decisions, spread the ball around, and get us out of trouble and be special at times.”

” Late junior year it all started slowing down,” added Rose-Burton. This year I just kind of feel like it’s in slow motion I can process everything make the right reads and put my team in a position to better themselves.”

The Seminoles host Shenandoah this Friday for homecoming.

