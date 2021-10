In an epic (and possible Match of the Year candidate) that kicked off this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Bryan Danielson made his official AEW in-ring debut by facing Kenny Omega. The match ended when the 30-minute time limit expired. Obviously, the company has plans for these two to face each other again in the near future and the AEW World Championship will likely be on the line at that time.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO