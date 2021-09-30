CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Perez ties Royals record with 48th HR, then exits early

By Charlie Riedel - staff, AP
Santa Maria Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then left Kansas City's game after striking out in the second Wednesday night. There was no immediate announcement about why Perez exited early. Perez homered on the first pitch he...

santamariatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

KC Royals: Is Salvador Perez a legit MVP candidate?

Salvador Pérez, Kansas City Royals, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Montel Vontavious Porter, Roberto Clemente Award, Mike Sweeney, Home Run Derby. Salvador Perez means a lot to the KC Royals and their fans. He’s the heart and soul of the team who consistently accomplishes great...
MLB
FOX Sports

Buxton, Polanco HR, Twins top Royals; Perez tied for HR lead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco hit homers and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 Sunday in their final game of the season. Royals star Salvador Perez went 0 for 2 with a walk and finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019.
MLB
bardown.com

The Royals announcers didn't realize Salvador Perez was breaking a record and the call is so awkward

Yesterday was a great day in baseball. The Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez has had an incredible season so far, and last night was the cherry on top of what’s been nothing short of a historic run for him this year. Perez hit his 46th home run of the campaign, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for most by a catcher in a single season. In addition to that, he hit his 198th home run as a Royal, and passed the legendary Mike Sweeney to take sole possession of second place for franchise homeruns.
MLB
numberfire.com

Indians' Roberto Perez on bench versus Royals

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Jackson Kowar and the Kansas City Royals. Austin Hedges is catching Cal Quantrill and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Hedges for 7.3 FanDuel points and he has a $2,200 salary on Monday’s...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Homer
Yardbarker

Salvador Perez ties the single-season club record for home runs in a season

But will he get a chance to break the record? Last night, Salvador Perez smacked a first-inning home run, his 48th of the year, tying Jorge Soler for the single-season club record. No offense to Jorge Soler, who had a sensational 2019 season, but it seems fitting the record should at least be part-owned by a franchise player like Salvador Perez. It was the 200th career home run of Salvy’s career, and he is second in Royals history behind only George Brett in that category. Royals stat expert extraordinaire Dave Holtzman produced an entire list of cool ways to look at all of Salvy’s home runs. The only question is - will Salvy get a chance to break the record? He exited last night’s game in the second inning after it appeared he stumbled down the dugout stairs. He still hit that inning - striking out a bit awkwardly before limping off the field and getting pulled on defense. If he’s able to play, it might make sense to stick him at DH to save his legs a bit. He has also hit much better when.
MLB
Reuters

Salvador Perez socks 47th homer as Indians down Royals

Salvador Perez hit his major-league-leading 47th home run to help the host Kansas City Royals defeat the Cleveland Indians 6-4 on Tuesday night. Perez, who went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs, is now one home run shy of the Royals’ single-season record set by Jorge Soler in 2019.
MLB
610 Sports Radio

Salvador Perez: Cleveland fan sought $10K for record-breaking HR ball

Last week, we were treated to a heartwarming story — thanks to our colleagues at 670 The Score in Chicago — about a fan who was the lucky recipient of Roquan Smith's pick-six football after the linebacker tossed it in the stands. After Smith said in the press conference that he wished he would have held on to it, seeing as it was his first interception returned for a touchdown in his career, the fan insisted on giving the ball back and everyone lived happily ever after.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Ap
Hutch Post

Royals beat Cleveland, Perez ties Soler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez tied a Royals record with his 48th homer of the season before leaving with a sprained right ankle, and Kansas City went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5. Perez leads the majors in home runs and RBIs with 121. He homered on the first pitch he saw from Zach Plesac and struck out in the second inning before being replaced in the third by Cam Gallagher.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Dealing with ankle sprain

Perez was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after leaving Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Perez appeared to suffer the injury when he slipped on the dugout steps, and it's unclear how the issue will affect his availability for the final four games of the season. The 31-year-old went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer -- his MLB-leading and franchise-record-tying 48th long ball of the season -- before leaving Wednesday's contest.
MLB
Kansas City Star

Salvador Perez is just a swing away from tying Kansas City Royals home run record

When Jorge Soler set the Kansas City Royals’ single-season franchise record for home runs two years ago, his friend Salvador Perez watched from the sidelines after having Tommy John surgery on his elbow that wiped out any chance of him playing that year. Now, Perez has pulled within one swing...
MLB
Santa Maria Times

Perez hits MLB-leading 47th HR, Royals beat Indians 6-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night. Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kshb.com

Behind another Perez homer, the Royals beat the Indians, 6-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night. Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers.
MLB
kshb.com

Salvy ties the home run record, Royals win another

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez tied a Royals record with his 48th homer of the season before leaving with a sprained right ankle, and Kansas City went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5. Perez leads the majors in home runs and RBIs with 121. He homered on the first pitch he saw from Zach Plesac and struck out in the second inning before being replaced in the third by Cam Gallagher.
MLB
SportsGrid

Salvador Perez Remains in Royals Lineup Thursday

The Kansas City Royals announce catcher Salvador Perez will remain in the lineup for the series finale between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians. https://twitter.com/Royals/status/1443658077157396481. Perez injured his ankle while walking down the dugout steps during Wednesday’s 10-5 win. He went 1-for-2, hitting his major-league-leading 48th home run. Priced...
MLB
Kansas City Star

Kowar hit hard early, Perez doesn’t homer as Kansas City Royals lose season finale

The Kansas City Royals’ season finale Sunday followed a frustratingly familiar script for rookie pitcher Jackson Kowar, who endured early struggles and pitched much better as his outing continued. Kowar allowed five runs on five hits, including a home run, in four innings. He also struck out six and tossed...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy