Perez ties Royals record with 48th HR, then exits early

But will he get a chance to break the record? Last night, Salvador Perez smacked a first-inning home run, his 48th of the year, tying Jorge Soler for the single-season club record. No offense to Jorge Soler, who had a sensational 2019 season, but it seems fitting the record should at least be part-owned by a franchise player like Salvador Perez. It was the 200th career home run of Salvy’s career, and he is second in Royals history behind only George Brett in that category. Royals stat expert extraordinaire Dave Holtzman produced an entire list of cool ways to look at all of Salvy’s home runs. The only question is - will Salvy get a chance to break the record? He exited last night’s game in the second inning after it appeared he stumbled down the dugout stairs. He still hit that inning - striking out a bit awkwardly before limping off the field and getting pulled on defense. If he’s able to play, it might make sense to stick him at DH to save his legs a bit. He has also hit much better when.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO