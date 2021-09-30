Janitors at Denver International Airport vote to strike against contractor
Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 105 who work as janitors at Denver International Airport have voted for a strike over wages and workloads. Union officials said Wednesday that during three days of voting, 99% of the approximately 250 SEIU members who cast ballots backed a strike. A strike could start as early as Friday if an agreement isn’t reached before the contract expires Thursday, the union said in a statement.www.denverpost.com
