Marin Housing Authority splits with development group
The Marin Housing Authority has severed ties with a developer that was working on plans to renovate public housing in Marin City. Michaels Development Co. is no longer involved in the project, it was disclosed a meeting of the authority’s board of commissioners Tuesday. The parties went their separate ways after the authority agreed to pay $427,000 for work already completed on a redevelopment plan at Golden Gate Village.www.marinij.com
