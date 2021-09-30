CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin Housing Authority splits with development group

By Richard Halstead
Marin Independent Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marin Housing Authority has severed ties with a developer that was working on plans to renovate public housing in Marin City. Michaels Development Co. is no longer involved in the project, it was disclosed a meeting of the authority’s board of commissioners Tuesday. The parties went their separate ways after the authority agreed to pay $427,000 for work already completed on a redevelopment plan at Golden Gate Village.

