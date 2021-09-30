CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran UMD women's hockey squad sharpening new skills for season opener

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women's hockey team is returning their largest senior class in program history with 12 hitting the ice this winter. Three of those seniors in forwards Gabbie Hughes, Kylie Hanley, and Naomi Rogge, spoke on Wednesday during the Bulldogs' media day. While it's tough to teach what they call 'old' dogs new tricks, this veteran squad has been busy sharpening a number of fresh skills during the offseason.

