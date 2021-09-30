CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

Feed for Need event has kicked off at the Kern County Fair

By Vania Patino, 23ABC, JaNell Gore, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6h02_0cCLi6eh00

Food insecurity continues to be a concern across the community, that’s why 23ABC is stepping up to help as the Feed for Need event has kicked off at the Kern County Fair.

By noon people were showing up to bring cans and help the community. There are two lines where people can drop them off but, remember five cans gets you one ticket.

“To just be out and help you know help everybody. I have been in the position before and I have needed food, and this is awesome and it is my way of giving back,” said Marilyn Kirk a community member.

Needless to say, it’s been a tough almost two years now which is why now more than ever people understand the importance of organizations like CAPK.

Kirk said it’s her first time donating. When she heard about the event decided this was the day, she would bring her grandchildren.

CAPK administrator Carrie Farwell said this is their biggest collection event of the year and as everyone knows the fair wasn’t around last year to help replenish a much-needed supply. In 2019 they received 44,000 pounds of food.

“44,000 pounds of food provides meals to 38,000 people in the community just to give you an idea,” said Farwell.

She adds one in four children in Kern County are food insecure, so every can donated here really does just stay in the community.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Kern County, CA
Society
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Kern#Charity#Capk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy