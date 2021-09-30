CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Pinto County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Palo Pinto, Stephens by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Palo Pinto; Stephens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STEPHENS AND SOUTHWESTERN PALO PINTO COUNTIES At 844 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just northwest of Mingus, or 14 miles northeast of Ranger, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gordon, Strawn and Mingus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

