CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

1 Man’s Persistence Prompts 2 North Texas Cities To Consider Changes To Dangerous Intersection

By Andrea Lucia
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMzzu_0cCLhuId00

WATAUGA AND NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The number of crashes at Rufe Snow Drive and Starnes Road has grown in recent years.

A review of 911 calls reveal reports of cars slamming into homes at the corner of the intersection and of people seriously injured.

“It’s just maddening that nothing’s being done about it,” said Kelly White, whose family has lived just several doors down from the corner for 30 years.

“When the neighborhood was first built, it was only two lanes of asphalt,” said White.

As the road, which separates the cities of Watauga and North Richland Hills, became bigger, so did the traffic problems.

“People are just so used to going so fast up and down the road they just take it for granted that it’s a freeway, and it’s not a freeway,” said White.

Police records from both cities show the number of crashes officers responded to tripled in the second half of the past decade.

Fed up, White started showing up at city council meetings and proposing improvements either city could make.

“I’m requesting increased patrol of Rufe Snow north of Watauga Road, speed bumps along Starnes, coordination with Watauga,” he rattled off at a North Richland Hills council meeting this week.

In response to his efforts, Watauga has rebuilt one corner of the intersection to allow for wider turns. In October, police and public works are scheduled to present council with other possible solutions.

North Richland Hills, meanwhile, has ordered a study of the crash history, traffic flow, speed, and other factors at the intersection.

Both credit White for speaking up.

“Repetition – sticking with it. Yea, that’s what it took,” he said.

His advice to others looking to make changes in their city?

“Learn the process so you can participate in the process.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Some North Texas National Night Out Events Were Drive-Thru Due To COVID-19

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police departments, fire departments and law enforcement agencies across North Texas celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday evening, Oct. 5 with a variety of events. “I love it every year,” said Tyra Mitchell, who lives in the Bear Creek Ranch Community in Lancaster. Cars lined up in the parking lot of the Bear Creek Ranch Community Center for a chance to connect with their neighbors and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. “I’m happy they’re doing something because we can still see other people, see the community and who’s helping us, as far as the police and the firefighters,” said...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Around 100 People Evacuated Due To Ammonia Leak In Irving

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving firefighters responded to an ammonia leak at 211 Cowboys Pkwy on Tuesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. By 4:40 p.m. the Irving Fire Department said, “The building has now been cleared for reentry. The incident has been brought to a close.” Approximately 100 people had been evacuated from the building. One person was checked by paramedics but was not taken to a hospital, the fire department said. No injuries to civilians or first responders have been reported. Gas leak in Irving (Chopper 11)  
IRVING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Richland Hills, TX
Crime & Safety
City
North Richland Hills, TX
Watauga, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Watauga, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas First Responder, 3 Residents Injured In Fire At Lake Highlands Apartment Complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas Fire Rescue firefighter was injured while getting residents out of a fire at an apartment complex in the Lake Highlands area. The fire, in the 11000 block of East Lake Highlands Drive at the Legends on Lake Highlands Apartments, broke out just before 9:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to smoke billowing from a two-story building. Having received reports of residents still inside, first responders set out conducting rescue and fire suppression operations. The fire had spread to an upper floor in the building before crews could get it under control, limiting damage to four units. Two residents were taken to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Armed Man Holds Up Fuel City Cashier After Committing Another Robbery Same Morning

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a man who committed two armed robberies within 20 minutes of each other. Police said on September 23, 2021, at around 5:45 a.m., the suspect entered the Fuel City located at 10025 Harry Hines Boulevard, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. This was after he had already committed an individual robbery at 1922 Anson Road. The suspect vehicle has a large sticker in the lower right corner of the rear back windshield.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Persistence#Traffic Accident#Fed
CBS DFW

‘I Was 100% Wrong’: COVID Doubter Changes Tune While Recovering In ICU Bed

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the sickest COVID-19 patients in Weld County, Colorado is sharing his story from his ICU bed just days after the county recently ran out of ICU beds due to a spike of cases. Earl Henry, a retired construction worker, said his thoughts on the severity of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of the vaccine drastically changed after he contracted the virus.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS DFW

Expert: Textbook Reaction From Law Enforcement, ‘Best Of The Best’ Handling Timberview High School Shooting

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarleton State University professor Dr. Alex del Carmen said the law enforcement response to Tuesday’s active shooter situation at Timberview High School in Mansfield was ‘textbook.’. “You have a coordinated response, from police agencies and they know what they are doing. They are going through the...
MANSFIELD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Accused Hit-And-Run Driver Jose Chicas Charged In Connection To Injured 5-Year-Old

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Accused hit-and run driver Jose Chicas was charged on Oct. 5 with one count of Accident Involving Injury, which is a felony. Chicas turned himself in at the Tarrant County Jail for a hit-and-run from September 23 along River Bluffs Drive. It happened at around 7:50 p.m. that Thursday. Witnesses told officers the driver of a red pickup (believed to be Chicas) struck the boy, who was riding a scooter near his driveway. He then left the scene as neighbors tried to speak with him. The driver did not call 911 to report the incident and allegedly did not attempt to help the boy.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Gas Explosion Leaves Hundreds Of Apartment Tenants Living In Limbo

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas plans to keep paying for hotel rooms for residents displaced by a gas explosion at their apartment complex last week. The blast at Highland Hills Apartments injured four firefighters and four others Wednesday. “It was like something out of a movie,” said resident Savannah Garth. “Just seeing the smoke and the fire and the building collapsing. It was just a lot.” Hundreds of frustrated residents have been living in limbo ever since. There’s been no hot water or gas at the apartment complex since the explosion. “As of right now, it’s just day by day,” said Daniel...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Allen ISD Parents Concerned About Receiving Cybersecurity Breach Emails

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Allen Independent School District say they’re continuing an ongoing investigation into what data, if any, hackers may have compromised from their school district. Allen ISD was first hacked in September when their phones, WiFi, and printer systems all went down, but say no sensitive information was stolen. However, now parents are coming forward saying they’re being threatened by those same hackers. Phil Carpenter, is one of many parents who received an email stating sensitive information has been collected from the district. “[the hackers] claim to have a log of sensitive data from Allen ISD,” Carpenter said. “That...
ALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Texas House Committee Approves Newly-Drawn Map That Includes Major Change For Tarrant County Republican

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas House committee approved a newly drawn map of State House Districts Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 5 that includes a major change for a Tarrant County Republican. State Representative Jeff Cason of Bedford said he was caught off guard by the proposed map for District 92. “It was a shock, to say the least. My initial feeling was the district was targeted. I felt personally targeted,” said Cason. Proposed redistricting of Tarrant County (CBS 11) He said his solidly Republican district, now in Hurst, Euless, and Beford and parts of Arlington and Fort Worth would be redrawn into a Democratic...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Business Jet Out Of Lubbock Crashes In Georgia, Killing At Least 1 Person

THOMSON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person has been killed in the crash of a business jet in east Georgia. The Augusta Chronicle reports that the plane went down Tuesday morning in a field in the Thomson area. McDuffie County sheriff’s Maj. Ronnie Williamson says deputies were notified of a missing plane around 6:30 a.m. He said they searched the area and found the wreckage in the field. Williamson says the plane appeared to have been heading to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport. The FAA says it was coming from Lubbock, Texas.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
76K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy