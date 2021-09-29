CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Here Are Our Conversations With A Few Of This Year's MacArthur Fellows

By Hafsa Quraishi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year's MacArthur fellows were announced on Tuesday. The list highlights 25 exceptional individuals that span across fields, ranging from studying the mechanisms of how landforms are created on Earth, to exploring racial disparities through film. Each fellow receives $625,000 to spend however they like, as an investment in their potential.

newhavenarts.org

Reginald Dwayne Betts Named 2021 MacArthur Fellow

John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation Photo. Reginald Dwayne Betts has been building toward a better world for years. In his youth, he built a freer future for himself after someone slid Dudley Randall's Black Poets beneath the door of a solitary cell, and the voices of Etheridge Knight and Lucille Clifton pulled him through prison. In his 20s, he built a career as a scholar, writer and criminal justice crusader that flowed from community college to Cave Canem to the Yale Law School.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Mic

The 2021 class of MacArthur Fellows is a demonstration of how genius is in all of us

Genius is more than simply book smarts — you have to impact the world. Even though the MacArthur Foundation refrains from using the term to describe the awardees of its MacArthur Fellows Program, the prestigious $625,000 prize is often referred to as the "Genius Grant." And today, the foundation revealed its Class of 2021, a sterling example of how genius is never monolithic.
EDUCATION
LJWORLD

Ibram X. Kendi among this year’s MacArthur genius grant recipients; he’ll speak at KU next month

Writers, artists, poets, a virologist, activists and filmmakers are among the luminaries named as this year’s MacArthur fellows. The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation on Tuesday announced 25 people will each receive $625,000 over five years to use as they please. The Chicago-based foundation has awarded the “genius grants” every year since 1981 to help further the pursuits of people with outstanding talent.
CHARITIES
Vulture

Hanif Abdurraqib Is One of This Year’s MacArthur ‘Genius’ Grant Recipients

There’s a genius in our midst. Hanif Abdurraqib, the critically acclaimed poet, essayist, music writer, and some-time Vulture contributor, is one of this year’s 25 MacArthur-“genius”-grant recipients. In addition to Abdurraqib’s “distinctive style of cultural and artistic criticism,” the MacArthur Foundation honors poet Don Mee Choi for “bearing witness to the effects of military violence and U.S. imperialism on the civilians of the Korean Peninsula,” How to Be an Anti-Racist author Ibram X. Kendi’s advancement of “conversations around anti-Black racism,” Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor for “analyzing the political and economic forces underlying racial inequality and the role of social movements in transforming society,” and more leaders in diverse subject areas. “As we emerge from the shadows of the past two years, this class of 25 Fellows helps us reimagine what’s possible. They demonstrate that creativity has no boundaries. It happens in all fields of endeavor, among the relatively young and more seasoned, in Iowa and Puerto Rico,” said Cecilia Conrad, managing director of the MacArthur Fellows, in a statement. “Once again, we have the opportunity for exultation as we recognize the potential to create objects of beauty and awe, advance our understanding of society, and foment change to improve the human condition.”
ADVOCACY
smilepolitely.com

U of I alum Safiya Umoja Noble is now a MacArthur Fellow

Dr. Safiya Umoja Noble, who received her PhD and MS from the iSchool at the University of Illinois, has been named a 2021 MacArthur Fellow. Noble is a scholar in digital media studies. Her book Algorithms of Oppression is a must-read. She’s won a bunch of well-deserved awards and praise; you can watch her guest spots on a whole variety of programs, including Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Vox, and PBS. Fellows receive $625,000, unrestricted.
EDUCATION
uw.edu

Computational virologist named MacArthur Fellow

Trevor Bedford, a computational virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, has been named a 2021 MacArthur Fellow. Bedford is an affiliate faculty member at the UW School of Medicine and the UW School of Public Health. The award goes to individuals who have shown exceptional creativity, demonstrated through...
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Reginald Dwayne Betts
Person
Tonya Mosley
WBUR

Census results make it difficult to uncover racial inequities

The second-largest racial group in the U.S. is a group that identified with "some other race" for the census. Researchers say that makes it harder to address racial inequities over the next decade. NPR census correspondent Hansi Lo Wang reports.
POLITICS
WBUR

Week in review: The St. Vincent nurses strike, COVID mandates and the latest at 'Mass and Cass'

It's Friday, which means it's time for Week in Review on Radio Boston. We talk everything from the nurses strike at St. Vincent Hospital, to vaccine and mask mandates. Plus, a continued conversation on how to provide aid in the unfolding humanitarian crisis at 'Mass and Cass.' We take your calls on these topics with Michael Curry, the president and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. and Jennifer Braceras, the director of the Independent Women's Law Center at the Independent Women's Forum.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Pointing to local ‘Green New Deal,’ Markey endorses Wu

Sen. Ed Markey came out on Wednesday for City Councilor At-Large Michelle Wu’s mayoral campaign, citing her version of the “Green New Deal,” a localized proposal to deal with the withering effects of climate change. Markey’s support puts both Massachusetts senators behind Wu’s campaign. Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed Wu, a...
BOSTON, MA
