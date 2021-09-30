CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Selling Your Business Series: Business Valuations, Structures & Taxes, Oh My

mckinneyonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you know what your business is worth? Most owners struggle with answering that question, but for a business owner, knowing the true measurement of your business’ value is a critical step before planning to sell that business. Today’s podcast is the first in a three-part series that will discuss the valuation of your business and the variables involved in the process of selling your business. We’ll be providing an overview today on the subject of how and when to plan ahead to sell your business in order to help owners be proactive throughout the process. Our goal is to help you learn about when to plan to sell your business and understand the process of business valuation before making that big decision to sell.

www.mckinneyonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Lawyer Ownership of Alternative Business Structures: A Tiny Step Toward the Future

In this article, we examine Formal Opinion 499 just issued by the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility. The title of the Opinion is Passive Investment in Alternative Business Structures, and it addresses whether and in what circumstances lawyers may be involved in alternative business structures (ABS). We will look at the Opinion from two perspectives: what (limited) progress it represents in addressing the need to reform the regulatory system governing lawyers; and what it leaves undone, hopefully to be addressed another day.
ECONOMY
cobizmag.com

Selling your business in 2021? There’s still time to save estate taxes

Odds seem increasingly likely that Congress will succeed, using the budget reconciliation process, in passing a tax bill between October 1 and the end of the year. Income and capital gains tax rate increases are anticipated, along with a reduction in the estate tax exemption amount from the current $11.7 million to possibly $5.0 million or even $3.5 million per person.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Valuation#Business Owner#Business Name#Tax Planning#Business Growth#18 42
thefabricator.com

Prepping and selling a metal fabrication business, Part I

Studies show that an estimated 12 million baby boomers own small businesses in the U.S. Of those 12 million, about 70% will retire in the next two decades. Although my parents sold their business—the one I grew up in—not long ago, they certainly fit this description. Their experience went well; they had a good handle on managing the transition, and while many family businesses are sold to family members, my parents found a suitable nonfamily buyer. There aren’t enough words to explain how beneficial it was for all parties involved.
INDUSTRY
ocj.com

Tax guidance to know as you return to business dining

Slowly but surely, we are seeing business owners return to entertaining clients and important contacts. With the return of sharing meals and outings, comes the need to be aware of the tax guidelines that come along with it. Let’s look at the most recent guidance. The IRS released Notice 2021-25...
RETAIL
L'Observateur

Different types of buy-sell agreements for business

If you own all or part of a business, you should know about buy-sell agreements. A buy-sell agreement is a legally binding agreement that requires one party to sell, and another party to buy a particular ownership interest in a business. A business buy-sell agreement can be designed to protect...
ECONOMY
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Selling the Business to the Employees

Companies that choose to be employee-owned through something known as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan or ESOP are relatively rare in our state and probably nationwide. But our next guest recently decided to use this strategy to sell the business he cofounded. Mike Switzer interviews Michael Weeks, president of DWG...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
nny360.com

Small Business Developmnet Column: Determining the worth of your business when selling

In the last year, at the Small Business Development Center, we have started to see a lot of business owners who are exploring potentially selling their businesses. COVID has given people time to think and take a good hard look at their lives, and some have come through the last couple of years with the decision to take a different direction, or to finally make that step into retirement. Here at the SBDC, we’ve been working with a lot of business owners who are thinking about selling, as well as buyers who see a potential opportunity.
SMALL BUSINESS
WilmingtonBiz

The Three Dimensions Of Selling Your Business

Sponsored Content provided by Chad Pearson - Senior Vice President - Wealth Management Financial Advisor, UBS Decision Point Wealth Consulting. With our team of Certified Exit Planning Advisors and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals, Chad Pearson, Donis Smith and Jillian Dempsey, as well as access to the resources of UBS, we can help you at every state of your business lifecycle, whether you’re accelerating growth, evaluating value, preparing a transition or planning your post-exit life.
WILMINGTON, NC
realtor.com

Selling a House As Is: What It Means for Buyers

Selling a house as is sounds like a pretty sweet deal for sellers. Sellers don’t have to scurry around fixing the place up. But what does an as-is home sale mean for buyers? When looking through property listings and the term “as is” appears, some people see it as a warning.
REAL ESTATE
GreenwichTime

Want to Sell Your Business Someday? This Personal Detail Is More Important Than You Think.

When we help clients sell their businesses, we teach them that there are four pillars involved in a successful sale: risk, growth, transferability and documentation. These four factors are what buyers dig into before making a decision to buy your business. From my perspective, however, there’s a fifth pillar — and it often carries more weight than any of those mentioned above, despite not appearing anywhere on your profit and loss statements.
ECONOMY
Rogersville Review

Tax tips: Deducting business use of your garage

Claiming a deduction for business use of a garage can provide you with additional tax savings. Taking the deduction for several years can result in significant savings. A garage can be deducted for various reasons, including manufacturing goods, storing equipment and inventory. There are different methods for calculating business use...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ShareCast

Capita sells SSS business to NEC Software for £62m

Capita has agreed to sell its Secure Solutions and Services (SSS) business to NEC Software Solutions UK, it announced on Friday, for £62m on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The FTSE 250 outsourcing giant described SSS as a provider of software solutions and managed services to the emergency services and justice sectors.
BUSINESS
azbigmedia.com

Tips for small businesses to prepare for new tax proposals

The House Ways and Means Committee recently released new tax proposals with a variety of provisions that impact small businesses. While there were some wins regarding estate planning or real estate investing vis-à-vis the original proposals, business owners are getting the short end of the stick with potential increases to their tax bill. How can small businesses prepare for these potential changes?
INCOME TAX
thecpadesk.com

Have a Business Automobile? Know the Tax Rules

If you use an automobile in your trade or business, you may wonder how depreciation tax deductions are determined. The rules are complicated, and special limitations that apply to vehicles classified as passenger autos (which include many pickups and SUVs) can result in it taking longer than expected to fully depreciate a vehicle.
BUSINESS
ciodive.com

Risk, operational efficiency sell IT to business leaders

Selling the value of IT investments to senior leadership relies on speaking in business terms, such as risk and operational efficiency, said Derek Brink, VP and research fellow at Aberdeen Strategy and Research, while speaking at SpiceWorld 2021 on Wednesday. Once the risk to the business is explained, technology leadership...
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

Proposed tax hikes accelerate business deals

The potential tax rate increases that the Biden administration and its allies in Congress are proposing may be an accelerating factor in completing business sales. Depending on the amount of increase finally agreed upon, sellers will walk away with substantially less from a deal if they wait until the new rates go into effect, observed Michael De Prima, tax principal with Top 10 Firm CliftonLarsonAllen in Denver.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy