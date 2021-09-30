The Selling Your Business Series: Business Valuations, Structures & Taxes, Oh My

How do you know what your business is worth? Most owners struggle with answering that question, but for a business owner, knowing the true measurement of your business’ value is a critical step before planning to sell that business. Today’s podcast is the first in a three-part series that will discuss the valuation of your business and the variables involved in the process of selling your business. We’ll be providing an overview today on the subject of how and when to plan ahead to sell your business in order to help owners be proactive throughout the process. Our goal is to help you learn about when to plan to sell your business and understand the process of business valuation before making that big decision to sell.