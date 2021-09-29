Censured Cheyenne lawyer appointed to court: “He handled it with humility”

Attendees at last year’s open house for the Judge Joseph M. Carey Cheyenne City Center check out one of the new courtrooms on the first floor. The new municipal court facility was a sixth-penny sales tax project approved by Laramie County voters in 2017. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne prosecutor was appointed as a part-time hearing judge to the Cheyenne Municipal Court on Monday, after being recently censured by the Wyoming Supreme Court.

David Singleton has been an attorney in Cheyenne for almost a decade, and previously served as Laramie County assistant district attorney. He was censured this summer after failing to correct false testimony in a dismissed 2020 marijuana case.

Based on his conduct, Singleton could have been suspended from practicing law in the state, but was instead ordered to pay an administrative fee of $800. The fine and public censure were the only reprimands, due to the fact he had no prior record, was cooperative during censure proceedings and was not proven to intentionally deceive the court.

He has continued to serve as president of the Laramie County Bar Association, and is a consistent guest lecturer at the University of Wyoming College of Law.

City officials moved forward with the appointment because they said he has learned from his mistakes and was the best candidate. Singleton was approved for judgeship by the Cheyenne City Council, with an esteemed recommendation from Mayor Patrick Collins.

Collins is responsible for city appointments and said he would never make a decision if there was a sliver of doubt in his mind.

“I think he’s handled himself with grace and humility,” Collins said. “And I think it’s probably made him a better lawyer, because it made him stop to think about what he’s doing.”

Collins said he was impressed not only with Singleton’s experience as a prosecutor, but also his work in the court system for the past year. He said he also felt Singleton was open about his strengths and weaknesses throughout the interview process, which led to an honest conversation about the censure.

All but two council members voted in favor. Richard Johnson and Michelle Aldrich voted against the appointment, and said their vote was based on lack of transparency, rather than their confidence in Singleton’s ability to perform his duties properly.

“This was not a challenge against his character,” said Johnson.

He said his main concern was with the protocol of the appointment, as well as whether it would be appropriate to approve a prosecutor with a public censure on his record.

He was not made aware of an official memo, or conversation with council members, on the status of Singleton’s censure and his qualifications. The lack of communication and addressing of these issues is what he said led him to vote no.

Aldrich shared similar sentiments.

She did not know Singleton had been censured by the state Supreme Court, and was uncomfortable after Johnson announced the recent investigation during Monday’s meeting. She said although she understands there is a vetting process done by the city attorney and the mayor’s office, she wants better communication in order to make informed decisions.

Collins said he corresponds regularly with the council, and he believed the censure to be common knowledge.

Other council members, such as Tom Segrave, reached out with questions prior to the appointment. Segrave voted to approve Singleton for the part-time judgeship, and said his concerns were addressed by the mayor and staff.

“If everybody was perfect, it would be a boring world,” he said. “We acknowledge our mistakes and move on.”

Singleton has admitted to this mistake more than once, as recently as Wednesday. The reality of the censure has had a great impact on his career moving forward, and he expressed to city officials he is using it as a learning opportunity.

The appointment fulfills his dream to become a judge, but more than that, he said it gives him the chance to serve his community at the municipal court level. He hopes to ensure fairness and has a better understanding of the process.

“Now, I know even better what to look for,” he said.