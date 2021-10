The Pittsburgh Steelers came out of Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season both with their first defeat and with a number of mounting injuries. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first day of preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals, nine names were on the list although one was a full participant. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were five players who did not participate while three players were limited.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO